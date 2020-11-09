TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Infrastructure Corporation (TSX: CSE.PR.A) (the "Corporation" or "Capstone") today reports and filed its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Corporation’s third quarter 2020 Management’s Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and unaudited interim consolidated financial statements are available at www.capstoneinfrastructure.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Capstone's MD&A details the "Results of Operations" and provides a "Financial Position Review" for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Dividend Declarations

The board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend on the Corporation’s Cumulative Five-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (the “Preferred Shares”) of $0.2044 per Preferred Share to be paid on or about January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2021. The dividend on the Preferred Shares covers the period from October 31, 2020 to January 30, 2021.

The dividends paid by the Corporation on its Preferred Shares are designated “eligible” dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

About Capstone Infrastructure Corporation

Capstone's mission is to power society, protect the environment, contribute to communities, and create value for its shareholders. Capstone owns and operates, approximately net 541 MW of installed capacity across 24 facilities in Canada, including wind, hydro, solar, biomass, and natural gas power plants. Please visit www.capstoneinfrastructure.com for more information.

