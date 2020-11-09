NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

TORONTO and HONG KONG, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reyna Silver Corp. (“Reyna”) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) held on November 9, 2020 at 10:00am (Vancouver time).

Reyna’s shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the AGM, including:

(i) electing each of Peter Jones, Jorge Ramiro Monroy, Alexander Langer, Michael Wood and Evaristo Trevino as directors of the Company;

(ii) appointing De Visser Gray LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year; and

(iii) approving Reyna’s Stock Option Plan.

About Reyna Silver Corp.

Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of Mexican silver assets. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver’s original IPO portfolio. Reyna’s strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.

