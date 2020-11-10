CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that it has received a response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for PRAX-114 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).



In October 2020, Praxis submitted the IND for PRAX-114 in connection with the initiation of its randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for PRAX-114 in MDD, as previously discussed with the FDA at a pre-IND meeting earlier this year. At the end of the 30-day IND review period, the FDA notified the Company that the IND has been placed on full clinical hold. The FDA has not provided any reason for the clinical hold. The Company has subsequently been in communication with the FDA, which advised that comments have not been finalized. The Company expects to receive final comments from the FDA within 30 days and intends to work closely with the agency to understand and resolve key issues.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance.

