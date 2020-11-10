RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER today announces it has won the “IDC SaaS Procurement Customer Satisfaction Award” for 2020. The accolade, which is based on direct customer feedback and ratings, recognizes JAGGAER for its unwavering commitment to delivering superior technology capabilities, user experience, and results.



JAGGAER placed in the highest scoring group of vendors serving the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) procurement application market. The provider was evaluated against 33 different customer satisfaction and vendor metrics and received strong scores for built-in decision guidance and user suggestions, ease of implementation, robust data security, industry specialization, thought leadership, low total cost of ownership (TCO), availability of training, and more.

“At JAGGAER, we don’t rest until our customers are thrilled with the experience, functionality, and outcomes we deliver. Every investment we make in our technology, business, and people is done with the customer top of mind,” said Jim Bureau, JAGGAER’s CEO. “Our goal is to build the most intelligent, transparent, and frictionless commerce in the market. This recognition by IDC is a testament to our team’s passion, commitment, and success.”

The CSAT awards are based on ratings collected in IDC’s 2020 SaaSPath survey. SaaSPath is a premier, global benchmarking survey of more than 2,000 organizations across all geographic regions and company sizes. Each customer is asked to rate their primary application vendor, its relationship with the customer, several aspects of product implementation, product usage and value, and more.

All ratings are collected solely from vendors’ current customers to ensure scoring reflects up-to-date customer sentiment and proper vendor familiarity and knowledge.

