EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 10 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 8.00

Eezy Plc’s board has decided on 0.10 eur/share dividend

Based on the authorization by the Annual General Meeting 2020, the Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has decided on the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date 12 November 2020. The payment date is 20 November 2020.

Eezy's Annual General Meeting held on 21 April 2020 authorized the Board to decide on distribution of dividends based on the balance sheet adopted for year 2019 in one or more tranches so that the amount of dividends to be distributed does not exceed a total of EUR 0.20/share. The authorization is valid until the opening of the next annual general meeting. The authorization had not been used before this decision.





For further information, please contact:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913