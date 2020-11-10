AS Inbank issued 516,130 new shares through direct offering to existing shareholders and new investors. Subscription period ended on 9 November 2020 and the Supervisory Board of Inbank decided to issue a total of 8 million euros worth of new shares to 28 investors.

The price of one offered share was 15.50 euros, of which 0.10 euros was the nominal value and 15.40 euros the share premium. As a result of the issue of new shares, Inbank's share capital after the registration of the share capital increase in the Estonian Commercial Register will be 961,053 euros and the total number of shares after the issue is 9,610,530. The market value of Inbank's equity after issuing the new shares is 149 million euros.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Inbank comments:

‘Inbank has continued to grow even during this difficult period. With the fresh capital, we want to support our investments into new products and loan portfolio growth. In addition, this capital gives us the opportunity to finance new strategic investments.’

Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics and Poland with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 3,200 active partners and 600,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:



Merit Arva

Inbank AS

Head of Corporate Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550