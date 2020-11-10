EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 10 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 8.00

Eezy Plc’s financial reporting in 2021

Eezy Plc will publish the Financial Statement Bulletin for year 2020 on 18 February 2021.

The full Financial Statements will be published on week 11.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 13 April 2021 in Helsinki.

Interim reports will be published on the following dates:

January-March: 11 May 2021

January-June: 10 August 2021

January-September: 9 November 2021





For further information, please contact:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913