MATCHAM, Australia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his first venture into the world of publishing, “April Fool's Diary” (published by Balboa Press AU), author Damien Dwyer invites readers to take a glimpse of his thoughts and life events before and after his retirement as a specialist physician.

The book is a two-part diary. The first part starts in early 2012 and covers a year toward the end of the author’s working life as a doctor. The second part covers a four-month period in 2019, by which time the author has retired and is facing some of his own health challenges.

The diaries are a mixture of detailing some of the everyday trivialities of ordinary existence, coupled with short forays into more serious events, and seemingly random excursions into contemplation of some of life’s deeper issues.

“I would like the readers to enjoy reading the book,” Dwyer states. “And if it also makes them think about getting the balance right in how they live their lives, that would be a huge bonus.”

Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/805307-april-fools-diary to get a copy of the book.

“April Fool's Diary”

By Damien Dwyer

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 492 pages | ISBN 9781504321990

E-Book | 492 pages | ISBN 9781504322065

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Damien Dwyer has been a recently retired doctor. He grew up in Sydney in a large Catholic family and following a somewhat circuitous training pathway in medicine, he ended up spending the last 30 years of his working life as a gastroenterologist based on the central coast of New South Wales in Australia. He is happily married to Robyn. They have five wonderful children, all with terrific partners and an increasing number of equally special grandchildren. He has had some remarkable colleagues and friends. He owes a special debt to Muggeridge and Tolstoy, and to a host of other great writers. He owes an even greater debt to his parents.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1-800-844-925.

Attachment

Marketing Services Balboa Press AU 1-800-844-925 pressreleases@balboapress.com