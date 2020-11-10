PRINCES TOWN, Trinidad and Tobago, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When she became engaged to a friend, Sarah Winters believed she was finally free from her parents’ control and an arranged marriage of their choice. Even better yet, she was certain the life she had read about in fairy tales would now be hers. Unfortunately, she could not have been more wrong.

In “Why I Stayed In An Abusive Marriage: Live, Love, Learn, and Leave” (published by Balboa Press) Winters chronicles the chain of events that led her into the darkness of an abusive marriage and the profound eventual realization that she must escape. As she reveals how she searched for answers amid endless and brutal abuse, Winters also describes her husband’s true character as it surfaced through his actions fueled by jealousy, mistrust and insecurities. Finally, after she decided to escape by seeking asylum abroad, Winters details how she secretly left the country and returned home, vowing to face any consequences (even death) at the hands of her husband.

“This book radiates many answers to questions about domestic violence. Considering the many reasons why I stayed in the marriage, and how it affected the ones nearest and dearest to me and the consequences that followed, you will observe that with careful crafting and diligence, how the positive outcome was dependent on me,” Winters says.

When asked what she want readers to take away from her writing of this book, Winters replies, “I want the readers to know that there is hope and a way out and it does not have to end tragically. Be secure about setting your measures. Maintain your repose.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Why-Stayed-Abusive-Marriage-Learn/dp/198225436X

“Why I Stayed In An Abusive Marriage: Live, Love, Learn, and Leave”

By Sarah Winters

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 154 pages | ISBN 9781982254384

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 154 pages | ISBN 9781982254360

E-Book | 154 pages | ISBN 9781982254377

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Sarah Winters grew up a shy and unassuming girl who eventually married and had three children. Today, she is a divorced insurance executive who enjoys dreaming, creating art, and penning poetry. This is her first book.

