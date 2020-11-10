FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S. B. Andresen combines her fascination of science fiction and the human spirit to create a new world with fascinating characters. She has incorporated the beauty and magic of crystals into the storyline. “The Crystalline Planet” (published by Balboa Press), is the first book in the “Crystal Caverns” trilogy about humanity’s search for who they are and their place in the universe.

Sam and Christopher grew up together on the Earthen Moon Colony. Their fathers were best friends, so their sons were constant companions. Now grown up, Christopher is sent to a newly discovered planet on a secret mission, but communication from Christopher is long overdue. Sent by his father, Sam now travels to find his best friend.

Sam’s mission is to find Christopher, recover all information about this new planet’s crystal caverns, and return. The only evidence he has is a scan chip with a recorded message from Christopher that speaks of the enigmatic, spiritual inhabitants of seaside dwellings. In this recording, Christopher claims these people might be the key to finding the material he seeks.

When Sam meets the people of this planet, he begins uncovering secrets the planet is hiding but also the secrets of his own father. With Christopher having vanished without a trace, Sam must know what his best friend found. Is Christopher now safely part of one of the planetary tribes, or is there something much more devious — and political — at play?

“People are searching for their place in the world right now. They also love a mystery to solve. They will see aspects of themselves in the characters and inhabitants of Iloora,” Andresen says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from her writing of this novel, she replies, “Humanity has an inner strength to recover quickly from difficulties and adapt in the face of trauma, tragedy and adversity. We show resilience through self-awareness, mindfulness, self-care, positive relationships and purpose” For more details about this book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Crystalline-Planet-S-B-Andresen/dp/1982256702

“The Crystalline Planet”

By S. B. Andresen

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 132 pages | ISBN 9781982256715

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 132 pages | ISBN 9781982256708

E-Book | 132 pages | ISBN 9781982256692

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

S. B. Andresen is a graduate of the Long Ridge Writers Group and has published numerous articles on health and wellness. She lives with her family in the San Joaquin Valley of California. “The Crystalline Planet” is her first book in a trilogy based on her lifelong love of science fiction and curiosity about the human spirit.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment

Marketing Services Balboa Press 844-682-1282 pressreleases@balboapress.com