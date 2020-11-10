IDEX Biometrics ASA (the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentications solutions, has successfully conducted a private placement of new shares (the “Private Placement”).

The gross proceeds of the Private Placement amounts to NOK 70 million by issue of 42.5 million new shares at NOK 1.65 per share. The Private Placement took place 9 November 2020 after close of Oslo Børs.

The additional funds are expected to meet the Company's capital requirements in the medium term.The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund growth opportunities and for general corporate purposes.

Vince Graziani, CEO, IDEX Biometrics, said: "This additional capital will enable IDEX to deliver on our commitments to current customers and new customers when we are moving to large scale commercialization. This investment confirms the potential of IDEX's fingerprint sensor technology in the biometric payment cards market."

IDEX is an international company traded on Oslo Børs. The Company intends to list American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing its ordinary shares, on the Nasdaq Stock Market, this in addition to its current listing on Oslo Børs.

The new shares are issued under the board's current authorization to issue shares as resolved by the Company's annual general meeting held on 15 May 2020.

The shares were placed at 3.1% premium on the closing price of the Company’s shares on 9 November 2020, to Norwegian and international investors and existing shareholders of the Company, as well as board members and members of management. The Company's board believes that the Private Placement is an appropriate funding mechanism at the current time and is in the best interest of the Company and all of its shareholders. The board considers it is appropriate to waive the existing shareholders' preferential right to subscribe for the Offer Shares.

The subscription amount must be paid by 20 November 2020. The new shares will be issued as soon as practicable after payment and registration of the capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the Private Placement, the Company will have a share capital amounting to NOK 124,592,824.65 divided into 830618831 shares at NOK 0.15 nominal value per share.

The following primary insiders subscribed to shares in the Private Placement:

Chair Morten Opstad subscribed to 100,000 shares. Following the Private Placement, Mr. Opstad and close associates hold 7,398,916 shares and no other rights to shares in IDEX.

Deputy chair Larry Ciaccia subscribed to 150,000 shares. Following the Private Placement, Mr. Ciaccia holds 271,563 shares and 600,000 subscription rights to shares in IDEX.

Board member Deborah Davis subscribed to 50,000 shares. Following the Private Placement, Ms. Davis holds 564,479 shares and no other rights to shares in IDEX.

Board member Hanne Høvding subscribed to 25,000 shares. Following the Private Placement, Ms. Høvding holds 487,778 shares and no other rights to shares in IDEX.

Board member Steve Skaggs subscribed to 100,000 shares. Following the Private Placement, Mr. Skaggs holds 764,909 shares and no other rights to shares in IDEX.

Board observer Tom Quindlen subscribed to 275,000 shares. Following the Private Placement, Mr. Quindlen holds 275,000 shares and no other rights to shares in IDEX.

CEO Vince Graziani subscribed to 150,000 shares. Following the Private Placement, Mr. Graziani holds 1,035,000 shares and 5,000,000 subscription rights to shares in IDEX.

CFO Derek D’Antilio subscribed to 125,000 shares. Following the Private Placement, Mr. D’Antilio holds 611,479 shares and 2,000,000 subscription rights to shares in IDEX.

CTO Anthony Eaton subscribed to 30,000 shares. Following the Private Placement, Mr. Eaton holds 211,041 shares and 1,452,800 subscription rights to shares in IDEX.

VP Finance Erling Svela subscribed to 90,000 shares. Following the Private Placement, Mr. Svela holds 320,162 shares and 1,061,200 subscription rights to shares in IDEX.

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act