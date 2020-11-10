ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”, “ICG Enterprise”)

10 NOVEMBER 2020

APPOINTMENT OF DAVID WARNOCK AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

ICG Enterprise announces the appointment of David Warnock as a non-executive director with effect from 1 December 2020.

David co-founded the investment firm of Aberforth Partners and was a partner for 19 years until his retirement from that firm in 2008. David is currently Chair of Troy Income & Growth Trust plc and a non-executive director of BMO Managed Portfolio Trust plc. He is also an active investor in a number of private companies.

Within the last five years, David has also served as a director of Standard Life Private Equity Trust plc and of British Polythene Industries plc. There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R in respect of David’s appointment. As at the date of this announcement, David holds a beneficial interest in 20,000 ordinary shares of the Company.

Jane Tufnell, Chair of ICG Enterprise, commented:

“We are delighted that David will be joining ICG Enterprise’s Board. David brings extensive private equity, investment trust and listed company experience and on behalf of the Directors, I welcome David to the Board.”

