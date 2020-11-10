Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Cutter Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global power cutter market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2025.



The global power cutter market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Increasing industrialization across the world and the growing application in household and commercial sectors are primarily driving the industry. Power cutters are primarily used in industries such as automobile, aerospace, construction, electronics, and shipbuilding. They are also having several household applications, which include removing of paint, soldering of wire, thawing of pipes, and other DIY projects. The growth in Li-ion battery along with the rise in infrastructural developments has paved way for the growth in demand for cutting tools.



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



With the surge of Li-ion battery technology, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during 2019-2024, the North American power cutter industry is expected to grow.The growth in the US cutting tool market has been about 1.5% annually for the last five years - approximately in line with GDP. The industry has begun to expand during the same period, with cutting-tool firms carrying out more than 200 mergers and acquisitions, accounting for more than $4 billion in sales since 2000.



The prevalence of DIY culture is still prevalent in North America. Cutting power tools continue to use in domestic application, including maintenance, paint scrapping, and several other tasks. With growing technical innovations and rising people's buying power, the North American power cutter market is projected to expand significantly in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors during the forecast period.



However, the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to the increase in urban spaces, coupled with the rising robust construction activities, is expected to drive the APAC market. The APAC construction market is expected to grow at a phenomenal rate till 2021.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the power cutter market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the power cutter market shares?

3. What is the growth of the Asia Pacific power cutter market share during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 in the power cutter market share?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segmentation



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1 Covid-19 Impact

7.2 Covid-19 Impact On Global Trade

7.3 Covid-19 Impact On Power Tools



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increased Manufacturing In Developing Countries

8.2 Increase In Demand For Precision Cutting

8.3 Increased Construction In Developing Countries

8.4 Exponential Growth In Automotive Industry



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Surge In Popularity Of Diy Techniques

9.2 Innovation In Li-Ion Battery

9.3 Increasing Labor Cost In Developed Countries

9.4 Rise In Disposable Income



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

10.2 End-User Variability

10.3 Availability Of Power Cutters & Low-Cost Labor In Developing Countries



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Five Forces Analysis



12 End-Users

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

12.3 Market Overview



13 Industrial

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipment

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Market By Sub-Sectors

13.5 Construction

13.6 Aerospace

13.7 Automotive

13.8 Energy

13.9 Shipbuilding

13.10 Electronics

13.11 Other Sectors



14 Commercial

14.1 Market Size & Forecast



15 Residential

15.1 Market Size & Forecast



16 Fuel Type

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipment

16.3 Market Overview

16.4 Battery Powered

16.5 Electric Powered (Plugged-In)

16.6 Pneumatic Powered

16.7 Gas Powered

16.8 Hydraulic Powered



17 Cutter Type

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipment

17.3 Market Overview

17.4 Ring

17.5 Chain



18 Geography

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipment

18.3 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape

Prominent Vendors

Makita

Braun Maschinenfabrik

Bosch Tools

STIHL

Saint-Gobain

Hilti

Stanley Black & Decker

Other Prominent Vendors

Panasonic

Ferm International

Festool

Dynabrade

Apex Tool Group

Honda

Atlas Copco

CUMI (Carborundum Universal India Ltd)

Spartech Construction Equipments

FEIN

Akshar Industries

Taizhou NAIBO

ARM Sangyo

Koki Holding

Fuji

MARUYAMA MFG

Keyang

Reed Manufacturing

B. M. Tools Centre

Jepson Power Inc.

SNA Europe

Texas Curb Cut

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/92l2xr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900