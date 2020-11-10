Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Test Type (Glucose, Lipid, BUN, A1C, Vitamin D, ALT, AST, Thyroid Stimulating Hormone, PSA), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blood testing market size is expected to reach USD 84.7 billion by 2027. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.
A rise in the demand for early detection of diseases is anticipated to propel market growth.
The market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth owing to the rising demand for point-of-care facilities for blood tests. The shortened length of stay at hospitals and reduced contact between patient and concerned physicians coupled with the rise in outpatient services have increased the demand for blood testing services.
Rising demand for early detection, especially in the case of cardiovascular and endocrinology-based diseases, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Other drivers include the growing global geriatric population and the introduction of various innovative solutions that enable faster and accurate diagnosis by employing blood screening methods.
Blood Testing Market Report Highlights
Chapter 3 Blood Testing Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Trends & Outlook
3.2 Market Segmentation & Scope
3.3 Blood Testing Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market driver analysis
3.3.1.1 Growing prevalence of target diseases
3.3.1.2 Growing demand for point-of-care tests
3.3.1.3 Implementation of favorable government initiatives & external funding for R&D activities
3.3.1.4 Introduction of CLIA waived tests
3.3.1.5 Rising demand for early disease detection
3.3.2 Market restraint analysis
3.3.2.1 Stringent regulatory and reimbursement policies
3.3.2.2 Limitations associated with blood testing
3.4 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping for Test Type (Top 5), 2019 (USD Million)
3.5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Blood Testing Market
3.6 Business Environment Analysis
3.6.1 SWOT Analysis; By factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)
3.6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 4 Test Type Movement Analysis
4.1 Blood Testing Market: Test Type Movement Analysis
4.2 Glucose Testing
4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
4.3 A1C Testing
4.4 Direct LDL Testing
4.5 Lipid Panel Testing
4.6 Prostate-Specific Antigen Testing
4.7 COVID-19 Testing
4.8 BUN Testing
4.9 Vitamin D Testing
4.10 Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Testing
4.11 Serum Nicotine/Cotinine Testing
4.12 High Sensitivity CRP Testing
4.13 Testosterone Testing
4.14 ALT Testing
4.15 Cortisol Testing
4.16 Creatinine Testing
4.17 AST Testing
4.18 Other Blood Tests
