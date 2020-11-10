Pune, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global endpoint security market size is projected to reach USD 22.40 by the end of 2027. The increasing adoption of BYOD and the rising integration of cloud platforms in these devices will lead to wider product adoption across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Endpoint Security Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premises), By End-user (Commercial, Consumer), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 11.96 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Endpoint security is a concept that refers to securing all endpoints or devices that are connected over a network. The increasing number of cyber-attacks and malicious threats across the world has created a huge awareness of the adoption of endpoint security. The growing use of online solutions and platforms such as cloud leaves organizations exposed to cyber threats. The massive investments in the integration of efficient endpoint security solutions will emerge in favor of market growth. The use of concepts such as AI and IoT will lead to wider product adoption across the world. The presence of several large scale companies will subsequently emerge in favor of market growth. The increasing smartphone penetration, coupled with the increasing number of interconnected networks across the world will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Increasing Trend of Work from Home among IT Organizations across the World during the Covid-19 Pandemic will Aid Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a drastic impact on several businesses across the world. The measures taken to curb the spread of the disease have ultimately affected businesses across all brackets. Due to the hesitancy among people and the Rapid spread of the disease, organizations are looking to implement work from home policies for their employees. The increasing adoption of cloud networks driven by the rising implementation of work from home policies by IT organizations across the world will lead to wider product adoption. The rapid spread of the disease has not just encouraged companies to implement work from home policies during the pandemic but also after the pandemic is over.





Company Mergers are an Increasing Trend Among Major Businesses Across The World

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. It discusses the latest strategies adopted by major companies across the world and gauges their impact on the global market. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. In January 2019 Sophos Ltd. announced that it has completed the acquisition of DarkBytes. The latter is an endpoint security solution provider that offers a unified platform and enterprise endpoint security solutions. Given the massive global reach of the company, this acquisition will not just help the business grow but will also have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share; Presence Of Several Large Scale Vendors to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market Trends across five major regions. Among all regions, the market in North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the coming years. The presence of several large scale endpoint security vendors in this region will provide impetus to the growth of the regional market. Additionally, the increasing number of IT businesses, especially in the United States will lead to wider product adoption. The growing awareness regarding cyber threats and the importance of cybersecurity will create a platform for growth for the companies operating in this region. As of 2019 the market in North America was worth USD 4.72 billion and will rise considerably in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will also rise at a considerable pace owing to the increasing number of cyber-attacks in several countries across this region.





Industry Developments:

June 2020 – McAfee, LLC announced the launch of MVISION Insights to enhance endpoint security platform by offering proactive solutions. MVISION Insights is integrated with artificial intelligence to block an attack with its actionable threat intelligence.





