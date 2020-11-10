LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that leading alternative mid-sized business lender, ThinCats, is expanding its use of the nCino Bank Operating System® across its wider SME lending processes. The extension follows the successful deployment of nCino’s Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) workflow this summer.



The CBILS programme highlighted the ever-increasing importance for fast loan processing as small and medium-sized businesses endeavor to restart trade. In response to the pandemic, ThinCats quickly embraced a digital-first mindset and a new technology solution. By adopting nCino’s cloud-based platform, ThinCats has been able to manage CBILS loans from the initial application through drawdown and beyond, including ongoing monitoring and customer servicing.

By implementing additional features and functionalities of nCino’s cloud-based technology, all of ThinCats’ SME clients will now have an enhanced digital lending experience, not just those applying for CBILS loans. Through the next phase of implementation, ThinCats will utilise nCino to manage and improve the time-consuming process of collating documents through nCino’s Document Management, Collateral Management and Covenant features.

“After carefully considering other solutions available in the Salesforce ecosystem, we are delighted to be working with nCino for a wider rollout of the nCino Bank Operating System across our operations,” said Steve O’Neill, Chief Technology Officer at ThinCats. “We pride ourselves on delivering a personal, local and flexible service to businesses and their advisers through our regional network. Our partnership with nCino means that we can spend more time shaping the right funding solution for our clients and less time on manual administration. nCino’s technology is tried and tested in the business lending sector and we look forward to maintaining a long-term partnership.”

Edward Lane, VP Sales at nCino – EMEA said, “The power of technology and cloud operations has been put under a spotlight during the pandemic. Through our CBILS partnership, nCino enabled ThinCats to provide its clients with loan decisions and funding quickly and across any digital channel. We’re pleased that this evolution of our relationship will provide ThinCats the opportunity to realise even more benefits for its staff and clients and are excited to be working with them in this additional capacity.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

About ThinCats

ThinCats is an established alternative lender dedicated to funding mid-sized UK SMEs with business loans from £1m up to £15m using pioneering data, personal relationships and a pragmatic lending process. ThinCats’ progressive approach has already enabled SMEs to borrow more than £665m. www.thincats.com

ThinCats is the trading name of a group of companies owned by ESF Capital Limited.

