The Infusion Pump Market is expected to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2026 from an estimated value of USD 14.04 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of ~6.30% during the forecast period.



The driving factors in this market are increase in the chronic diseases, rise in the geriatric population, and rapid growth in the usage of ambulatory infusion pumps for the homecare purpose and increased surgical procedures. The developing countries such as India and China are adopting the specialized infusion pumps which give the opportunities for the vendors in the infusion pump market.



Infusion Pump is a device capable of infusing fluids, such as nutrients and medication into the body in small, large or controlled amounts. The fluids such as insulin, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs and pain relievers are some of the fluids which through infusion pump are transferred in to the body. Infusion pumps are generally used for intravenous and also for subcutaneous, arterial and epidural infusions occasionally.



In the application segment, the diabetes segment registered highest growth rate as compared to other segment due rise in the demand of the insulin pumps, which drives in the growth of the infusion pump market. Chemotherapy/oncology application segment accounted largest share in the market due to the increasing need of infusion of the drugs in the process of the treatment.



In the segmentation of product, the market is divided into accessories and consumables and devices. The growth of the market is expected from the accessories and consumables segment due to the regular use of the accessories and consumables and increasing usage of the infusion pumps for infuse of the fluids into the body. The Accessories and consumables are further divided into two types such as accessories and consumables and non-dedicated accessories and consumables. The increase in the diabetes provides increasing demand for the insulin pumps and portable pumps for homecare settings which support the market growth.



Moreover, the end users of this market are divided into hospitals, homecare settings, ambulatory care settings, academic, and research institutes. The hospital segment has the major share in this market due to specialized infusion pumps adopted by the hospitals and presence of the trained professionals for operating them.



The Infusion Pump market is segmented into four regions - North America, Europe, APAC and Row. The North America is playing the major role in this market by acquiring a major share in the market globally. Because, in North America most of the advanced hospitals are more capable of adopting the specialized infusion pumps to treat the increasing chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer and others. The presences of many specialized hospitals which use the special infusion pumps increase the growth of the market in this region.



Globally, the major factors driving the Infusion Pump market are; increase in the chronic diseases which lead to the enormous utilization of the infusion pumps. The ambulatory infusion pumps have the major role in increasing this market due to the rising demand for them for homecare setting. However, the product recalls and the strict regulation requirements of the new product are restricting the market growth. Lack of skilled people to use specialized infusion pumps may create errors in medication process which hinders the demand for these pumps.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. PEST Analysis

3.4. Porter Five Forces

3.5. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

4.4. Regulatory Impact

4.5. Market Offerings

4.6. Market Segmentation

4.7. Market Dynamics

4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Product: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Accessories & Consumables

5.3. Devices



6. Application: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Chemotherapy/Oncology

6.3. Diabetes

6.4. Gastroenterology

6.5. Analgesia/Pain Management

6.6. Pediatrics/Neonatology

6.7. Hematology

6.8. Other



7. End-user: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Home Care Settings

7.4. Ambulatory Care Settings

7.5. Academic & Research Institutes



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.4. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Medtronic Plc

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Product Offerings

10.1.3. Geographic Revenue

10.1.4. Business Units

10.1.5. Developments

10.1.6. SWOT Analysis

10.1.7. Business Strategy

10.2. Moog Inc

10.3. Terumo Corporation

10.4. Avanos Medical, Inc

10.5. Nipro Corporation

10.6. Insulet Corporation

10.7. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc

10.8. Jms Co., Ltd

10.9. Roche Diagnostics

10.10. Zyno Medical



11. Companies to Watch

11.1. Teleflex, Inc.

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Market

11.1.3. Business Strategy

11.2. Mindray Medical International Limited

11.3. Micrel Medical Devices S.A.

11.4. Ypsomed Holding Ag

11.5. Becton

11.6. Dickinson And Company

11.7. B. Braun Melsungen Ag

11.8. Baxter International Inc.



