Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

Director Declaration

10 November 2020



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that Sir Aubrey Brocklebank, Chairman of Downing FOUR VCT plc, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Harrogate Group plc, with effect from 9 November 2020.