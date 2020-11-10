Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Cleaning Market By: Process, Application, End Users, Geography - Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Medical Device Cleaning market is expected to reach more than USD 2.88 billion by 2026 and the market is growing at a CAGR of ~7.0% during the forecast period.
Hospitals use a lot of medical devices in the process of treatment and testing of the patients. These medical devices should be cleaned and disinfected on regular basis which needs the disinfectants and detergents. Even if the devices are reusable or implantable or disposable the devices need to be cleaned.
The spread of infections which are acquired by the hospital is the risk for patients in the hospital which gives preference to the cleaning in the healthcare centers. The best example of hospital-acquired infection is the present COVID-19 Pandemic where there is a risk of getting infected in the hospitals, so the cleaning and sanitizing of the medical devices is important which increase the demand for medical devices cleaning products.
The Medical Device Cleaning is expanding enormously in the healthcare sector. The reusable devices are the major aspect of this market where cleaning and sterilization of devices is done through various methods and procedures in the different regions.
The key players in this market are 3M, Getinge AB, MMM Group, Belimed AG, Matachana, Sotera Health, Cardinal Health, Advanced Sterilization, Cantel Medical Steris Corporation, Tristel Solutions Ltd, Sirmaxo Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Metrex Research, LLC Pharmax Limited, and Ecolab Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Industry Overview
2.2. Industry Trends
3. Market Snapshot
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. PEST Analysis
3.4. Porter Five Forces
3.5. Related Markets
4. Market characteristics
4.1. Market Evolution
4.2. Market Trends and Impact
4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Market Offerings
4.6. Market Segmentation
4.7. Market Dynamics
4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis
5. Process: Market Size & Analysis
5.1. Overview
5.2. Disinfection
5.3. Automatic Cleaning
5.4. Manual Cleaning
5.5. Presoak/Precleaning
6. Application: Market Size & Analysis
6.1. Overview
6.2. Surgical Instruments
6.3. Endoscopes
6.4. Ultrasound Probes
6.5. Dental Instruments
6.6. Other
7. End-user: Market Size & Analysis
7.1. Overview
7.2. Hospitals and Clinics
7.3. Diagnostic Centers
7.4. Dental Clinics and Hospitals
7.5. Other
8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
8.1. Overview
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.5. Rest of the World
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis
9.2. Market Developments
9.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
9.4. Product Launches and execution
10. Vendor Profiles
10.1. Hartmann Group
10.1.1. Overview
10.1.2. Product Offerings
10.1.3. Geographic Revenue
10.1.4. Business Units
10.1.5. Developments
10.1.6. SWOT Analysis
10.1.7. Business Strategy
10.2. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
10.3. Sklar Surgical Instruments
10.4. Biotrol
10.5. Pharmax LTD
10.6. Stryker Corporation
10.7. Medline Industries, Inc
10.8. Medalkan
10.9. Steris PLC
10.10. Getinge Group
11. Companies to Watch
11.1. Cantel Medical Corporation
11.1.1. Overview
11.1.2. Market
11.1.3. Business Strategy
11.2. Ecolab Inc.
11.3. 3M Company
11.4. Advanced Sterilization Products
11.5. Ruhof Corporation
11.6. Metrex Research, LLC
