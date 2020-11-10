Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Cleaning Market By: Process, Application, End Users, Geography - Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Medical Device Cleaning market is expected to reach more than USD 2.88 billion by 2026 and the market is growing at a CAGR of ~7.0% during the forecast period.



Hospitals use a lot of medical devices in the process of treatment and testing of the patients. These medical devices should be cleaned and disinfected on regular basis which needs the disinfectants and detergents. Even if the devices are reusable or implantable or disposable the devices need to be cleaned.



The spread of infections which are acquired by the hospital is the risk for patients in the hospital which gives preference to the cleaning in the healthcare centers. The best example of hospital-acquired infection is the present COVID-19 Pandemic where there is a risk of getting infected in the hospitals, so the cleaning and sanitizing of the medical devices is important which increase the demand for medical devices cleaning products.



The Medical Device Cleaning is expanding enormously in the healthcare sector. The reusable devices are the major aspect of this market where cleaning and sterilization of devices is done through various methods and procedures in the different regions.



The key players in this market are 3M, Getinge AB, MMM Group, Belimed AG, Matachana, Sotera Health, Cardinal Health, Advanced Sterilization, Cantel Medical Steris Corporation, Tristel Solutions Ltd, Sirmaxo Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Metrex Research, LLC Pharmax Limited, and Ecolab Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. PEST Analysis

3.4. Porter Five Forces

3.5. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Market Offerings

4.6. Market Segmentation

4.7. Market Dynamics

4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Process: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Disinfection

5.3. Automatic Cleaning

5.4. Manual Cleaning

5.5. Presoak/Precleaning



6. Application: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Surgical Instruments

6.3. Endoscopes

6.4. Ultrasound Probes

6.5. Dental Instruments

6.6. Other



7. End-user: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Hospitals and Clinics

7.3. Diagnostic Centers

7.4. Dental Clinics and Hospitals

7.5. Other



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.4. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Hartmann Group

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Product Offerings

10.1.3. Geographic Revenue

10.1.4. Business Units

10.1.5. Developments

10.1.6. SWOT Analysis

10.1.7. Business Strategy

10.2. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

10.3. Sklar Surgical Instruments

10.4. Biotrol

10.5. Pharmax LTD

10.6. Stryker Corporation

10.7. Medline Industries, Inc

10.8. Medalkan

10.9. Steris PLC

10.10. Getinge Group



11. Companies to Watch

11.1. Cantel Medical Corporation

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Market

11.1.3. Business Strategy

11.2. Ecolab Inc.

11.3. 3M Company

11.4. Advanced Sterilization Products

11.5. Ruhof Corporation

11.6. Metrex Research, LLC



