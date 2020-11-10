Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Defense Systems Market: Focus on Type (Missile Defense System, Anti-Aircraft System, C-RAM, Directed Energy Weapon System), Component, Range, Platform, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The air defense systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% based on market value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

However, the demand for air defense systems by value is expected to grow due to the demand for modernization of missile defense system, expansion of surveillance radar coverage and development of modern air defense systems including directed energy weapons, counter hypersonic, electromagnetic railguns and so on. Moreover, up-gradation and development programs of air defense systems are largely attributed to the increase in demand for air defense systems and associated investments.

Scope of the Air Defense Systems Market

The global air defense systems market provides detailed market information for segmentation such as type, component, range, platform, deployment mode and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the air defense systems in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.

The air defense systems market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key trends in the air defense systems market across different regions?

What are the major impacts of COVID-19 in air defense systems market?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for air defense systems market during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the air defense systems market?

What was the total revenue generated in the global air defense systems market by type in 2019?

Which air defense systems by type, such as missile defense systems, anti-aircraft system, counter rocket artillery and mortar (C-RAM), and directed energy weapons is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

Which air defense systems by component, such as weapon systems (gun/turret system, missile launcher system) and fire control system (air defense radar, electro-optic sensor, command & control) is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What was the total revenue generated in global air defense system market by platform such as ground-based, ship-based, and airborne in 2019 and what are the estimates by 2025?

What was the total revenue generated by the global air defense systems market across different regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East in 2019, and what are the estimates by 2025?

Who are the key players in the global air defense systems market, and what are the new strategies adopted by them to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the defense companies foresee in the next five years related to air defense systems?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the air defense systems market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Technological Innovation in Air Defense Systems

1.1.2 Growing Defense Spending

1.1.3 Escalating Geo-Political Instability

1.1.4 Inclination Toward Indigenization

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 High Development Cost

1.2.2 Stringent Industry Regulations Related to Arms Transfer

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Growing Defense Programs for Directed Energy Weapon Systems

1.3.2 Upcoming Era of Hypersonic and Counter-Hypersonic Missiles

1.3.3 Rising Deployment of Air Defense Systems in Emerging Countries

2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking

3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Overview

3.1.1 Future Technological Trends

3.1.1.1 4D Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar System

3.1.1.2 Counter Hypersonic Weapon System

3.1.1.3 Laser-Based Missile Interception System

3.1.1.4 High-Power Microwave Weapon

3.1.1.5 Left of Launch

3.1.1.6 Multiple-Object Kill Vehicle

3.1.1.7 Boost Phase Laser-Based Missile Defense System

3.1.1.8 Electromagnetic Railgun

3.1.1.9 Space-Based Sensor Layer

3.1.1.10 Space-Based Interceptor Layer

3.1.1.11 Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS)

3.1.1.12 Neutral Particle Beam Weapons

3.2 Major Ongoing Air Defense System Programs

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.4.1 Missile Defense Systems

3.4.2 Radar Defense Systems

3.4.3 Laser Weapon System

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Air Defense Systems Market

4 Global Air Defense Systems Market, 2019-2025

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Air Defense Systems Market (by Type), 2019-2025

5.1 Market Overview

5.1.1 Missile Defense System

5.1.2 Anti-Aircraft System

5.1.3 Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) System

5.1.4 Directed Energy Weapons

6 Global Air Defense Systems Market (by Component), 2019-2025

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Weapon System

6.1.1.1 Gun/Turret System

6.1.1.2 Missile Launcher System

6.1.2 Fire Control System

6.1.2.1 Air Defense Radar

6.1.2.1.1 Surveillance Radar

6.1.2.1.2 Fire Control Radar

6.1.2.2 Electro-Optic Sensor and Laser Range Finder

6.1.3 Command and Control System

6.1.4 Others

7 Global Air Defense Systems Market (by Range), 2019-2025

7.1 Market Overview

7.1.1 Short-Range (2 kms to 60 kms)

7.1.2 Medium Range (61 kms to 200 kms)

7.1.3 Long Range (Above 200 kms)

8 Global Air Defense Systems Market (by Platform), 2019-2025

8.1 Market Overview

8.1.1 Ground-Based

8.1.2 Ship-Based

8.1.3 Airborne

9 Global Air Defense Systems Market (by Deployment Mode), 2019-2025

9.1 Market Overview

9.1.1 Portable

9.1.2 Fixed

10 Global Air Defense Systems Market (by Region)

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Company Overview

11.2 Role in Global Air Defense Systems Market

11.3 Financials

11.4 SWOT Analysis

BAE Systems

Boeing

Dynetics, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Atomics

Hanwha Defense

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Thales Group

