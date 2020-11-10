Pune, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video on demand market size is projected to reach USD 159.62 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing smartphone penetration across the world will create several opportunities for market growth. The availability of low cost cloud platforms will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Video On Demand Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Revenue Model (Subscription Video On Demand (SVoD), Transactional Video On Demand (TVoD), Advertisement Based Video On Demand (AVOD)), Content Type (Sports, Music, TV Entertainment, Kids, Movies, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market was worth USD 53.96 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Video on demand services have witnessed a massive popularity in the past few years, mainly due to the increasing use of services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. The market has derived significant growth from the presence of these companies and the ease of availability of cloud platforms has opened the doors for growth. The increasing internet penetration in several countries across the world will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The increasing investments in marketing and advertisements for video-on-demand services have given the platform for rapid market growth. The implementation of 5G networks will act as a threshold for online services and this can altogether replace offline movie viewing in theatres. The presence of several large scale companies will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.





Rise in Demand during Covid-19 Pandemic is a Result of the Measures Taken to Limit the Spread of the Disease

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a negative impact on the growth of several business sectors across the world. With the rapid spread of the disease, governments across several countries are looking to implement strict measures with the hope of minimizing the impact of the virus. As a result, people are becoming more hesitant to go outdoors and companies are implementing work from home policies for their employees. The aforementioned factors have led to a surge in the adoption of video-on-demand services across the world. The factors that have contributed to the growth of the market include increasing smartphone penetration, availability of seamless internet connections, and the ease of availability of cloud platforms.

Increasing Number of Company Collaborations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Due to the increasing popularity of video on-demand services across the world, there are several entry-level as well as established players based in several countries. It is observed that online video service providers are collaborating with cloud vendors for a longer duration. In September 2020, Amazon Music announced that it has partnered with Twitch. The latter is a live video streaming service that normally deals with gaming and lives broadcasts. Through this collaboration, Amazon will look to incorporate Twitch’s live streaming platform into Amazon Music. The increasing number of such product innovations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.





North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Applications in Automotive Industry will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies in this region, including Netflix and Amazon Prime will emerge in favor of market growth. The rising smartphone penetration and the ease of availability of seamless network connectivity across this region will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 19.70 billion and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to rise at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the massive population in countries such as India and China.

List of companies profiled in Video On Demand Market report:

Alphabet, Inc. (California, United States)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Washington, United States)

Apple, Inc. (California, United States)

Catchplay (Asiaplay Taiwan Digital Entertainment Ltd.) (Taipei, Taiwan)

CinemaNow (California, United States)

Comcast Corporation (Pennsylvania, United States)

Eros International plc (Mumbai, India)

Fandango Media, LLC (Vudu) (California, United States)

Filmdoo (London, the U.K.)

Gulf DTH FZ LLC (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

Home Box Office, Inc. (New York, United States)

HOOQ (Singapore)

Icflix (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

Iflix (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

IndieFlix Group, Inc. (Seattle, United States)

Joyn GmbH (Munich, Germany)

KWIKmotion (California, United States)

LeEco (LeTV) (Beijing, China)

Muvi LLC (New York, United States)

Netflix, Inc. (California, United States)

Rakuten, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

Roku, Inc. (California, United States)

Tencent Video (Shenzhen, China)

Tving (CJ ENM Co., Ltd.) (Seoul, South Korea)

Vivendi (Canal+) (Paris, France)

VUDU, Inc. (California, United States)

Walt Disney Company (Hulu LLC, Disney+) (California, United States)

Watcha Play (Seoul, South Korea)

Youku Tudou, Inc. (Beijing, China)

Industry Developments:

March 2018 – Netflix Inc. announced that it has partnered with Sky TV to integrate Netflix service into the Sky TV subscription pack. Through this partnership Sky customer will get access to Netflix content through the Sky Q platform.





