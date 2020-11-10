Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urinary Catheters Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Urinary Catheters Market Report



The global urinary catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2025.



The market is growing due to the increasing elderly population, which increases urinary incontinence, retention, and other bladder disorders worldwide. Catheters are extensively used during emergency healthcare services to treat accident and trauma cases. They are required for severe accident patients as they cannot move and require medical assistance to carry their daily activities. Also, the treatment of road accidents and burn cases in emergency departments or ICUs requires catheters to avoid leakage and help the patients in urine discharge.



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



North America occupied most of the global urinary catheters market share in 2019, and the region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. It is witnessing significant new product approvals from key market players. Vendors offer advanced devices that are safe, durable, and have a low propensity for CAUTI, thereby boosting the urinary catheter market growth.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global urinary catheters market share is characterized by global, regional, and local vendors, offering a wide range of products. Large corporations dominate the market. However, regional and local vendors pose intense competition to key vendors as they are offering products at competitive prices. Coloplast, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Cardinal Health, Hollister Incorporated, and Teleflex Incorporated are identified as the market's key players. These companies have a wide geographical reach, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the market size and CAGR of the urinary catheter market during the forecast period?

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the male urinary catheter market?

3. Which product/end-user/application is generating largest revenues in the urinary catheter market?

4. What are the factors driving the growth of Asia Pacific Urinary catheter market?

5. Who are the leading manufacturers of urinary catheters and what are their market shares?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Technological Improvements In Terms Of Design And Biocompatible Material Usage

8.2 High Growth Potential Of Condom/Male External Catheters

8.3 Advent Of Female External Catheters



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Prevalence Of Patients With Urinary Incontinence & Urine Retention Coupled With Elderly Population

9.2 Growing Demand For Self-Catheterization Using Intermittent Catheters

9.3 High Demand For Anti-Microbial Coated Urinary Catheters

9.4 Increasing Availability Of New & Advanced Urinary Catheters



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Complications & Risks Associated With Urinary Catheters

10.2 Threat From Alternative Products

10.3 Stringent Government Regulations And Product Recalls



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Intermittent Catheters

12.4 Foley/Indwelling Catheters

12.5 External Catheters



13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Urinary Incontinence

13.4 Urine Blockage

13.5 Spinal Cord Surgery

13.6 Others



14 Gender

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Male Urinary Catheters

14.4 Female Urinary Catheters



15 Coating Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Coated Urinary Catheters

15.4 Uncoated Urinary Catheters



16 End-User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Hospitals

16.4 Long-Term Care Facilities

16.5 Home Healthcare Settings

16.6 Others



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape

Prominent Vendors

Coloplast

Braun Melsungen

BD

Cardinal Health

Hollister

Teleflex

Other Prominent Vendors

Adapta Medical

Amecath Medical Technologies

ASID BONZ

Bactiguard

ConvaTec

Cook Medical

Cure Medical

Degania Silicone

Dynarex

Hunter Urology

Medical Technologies of Georgia

Ningbo Greetmed Medical Instruments

Pennine Healthcare

pfm medical

Romsons

Tenko Group

TROGE MEDICAL

UROMED Kurt Drews

UROTECH

Van Oostveen Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55c3wg

