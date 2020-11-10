Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urinary Catheters Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Urinary Catheters Market Report
The global urinary catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2025.
The market is growing due to the increasing elderly population, which increases urinary incontinence, retention, and other bladder disorders worldwide. Catheters are extensively used during emergency healthcare services to treat accident and trauma cases. They are required for severe accident patients as they cannot move and require medical assistance to carry their daily activities. Also, the treatment of road accidents and burn cases in emergency departments or ICUs requires catheters to avoid leakage and help the patients in urine discharge.
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
North America occupied most of the global urinary catheters market share in 2019, and the region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. It is witnessing significant new product approvals from key market players. Vendors offer advanced devices that are safe, durable, and have a low propensity for CAUTI, thereby boosting the urinary catheter market growth.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The global urinary catheters market share is characterized by global, regional, and local vendors, offering a wide range of products. Large corporations dominate the market. However, regional and local vendors pose intense competition to key vendors as they are offering products at competitive prices. Coloplast, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Cardinal Health, Hollister Incorporated, and Teleflex Incorporated are identified as the market's key players. These companies have a wide geographical reach, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the market size and CAGR of the urinary catheter market during the forecast period?
2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the male urinary catheter market?
3. Which product/end-user/application is generating largest revenues in the urinary catheter market?
4. What are the factors driving the growth of Asia Pacific Urinary catheter market?
5. Who are the leading manufacturers of urinary catheters and what are their market shares?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Improvements In Terms Of Design And Biocompatible Material Usage
8.2 High Growth Potential Of Condom/Male External Catheters
8.3 Advent Of Female External Catheters
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Prevalence Of Patients With Urinary Incontinence & Urine Retention Coupled With Elderly Population
9.2 Growing Demand For Self-Catheterization Using Intermittent Catheters
9.3 High Demand For Anti-Microbial Coated Urinary Catheters
9.4 Increasing Availability Of New & Advanced Urinary Catheters
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Complications & Risks Associated With Urinary Catheters
10.2 Threat From Alternative Products
10.3 Stringent Government Regulations And Product Recalls
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Intermittent Catheters
12.4 Foley/Indwelling Catheters
12.5 External Catheters
13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Urinary Incontinence
13.4 Urine Blockage
13.5 Spinal Cord Surgery
13.6 Others
14 Gender
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Male Urinary Catheters
14.4 Female Urinary Catheters
15 Coating Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Coated Urinary Catheters
15.4 Uncoated Urinary Catheters
16 End-User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Hospitals
16.4 Long-Term Care Facilities
16.5 Home Healthcare Settings
16.6 Others
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
Competitive Landscape
Prominent Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
