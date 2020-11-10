Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hematology Testing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hematology testing market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 5% during the period 2019-2025.



The global hematology testing market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the high prevalence/incidence of several acute, chronic, and infectious diseases, especially blood-related ailments. The prevalence of malaria has increased at a significant rate over the past few years across the globe. According to the WHO, malaria continues to be one of the top five reasons for deaths in the Middle East and Africa. Hence, the increase in routine blood testing to detect infection is positively influencing the market growth.



The market has been witnessing considerable technological advancements in terms of accuracy, efficiency, and test results. The availability of automated hematology analyzers has further led to reduced administrative errors, making the process more effective and efficient in disease diagnosis than manual testing. With the emergence of high throughput analyzers and point-of-care diagnostic devices, several companies are investing in R&D activities with an effort to develop cost-effective and advanced analyzers.



Insights by Vendors



The global market is highly dynamic due to the presence of several global and local players, offering a diverse range of products and reagents. Abbott, Sysmex Corporation, Danaher, Boule Diagnostics, Horiba, Mindray, Siemens, and Diatron are the major players in the market. Global players are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market.



They are investing extensively in R&D and product development activities to expand the product portfolio. Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, and Boule Diagnostics are focusing constantly on product development. These market players are offering hematology analyzers with new technology to increase their market presence.



