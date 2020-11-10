The Extraordinary General Meeting in Saga Tankers ASA was held today at the premises of the Company in Oslo, Norway.
All items on the agenda were approved.
Please find the attached minutes from the meeting in Norwegian, accompanied by an English office translation.
Oslo, 10 November 2020
For further information please contact: CEO Espen Lundaas, +47 92 43 14 17
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
Saga Tankers ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: