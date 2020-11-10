Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber Security in the SMB Market: Survey of Telecoms Operators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Security is seen by telecoms operators as a large adjacent opportunity for their business divisions. This report explores operators' plans for security, their views on vendors and how vendors could improve.
This report is based on a survey of 34 telecoms operators worldwide. The participants reflect a wide range of operator types, from small challengers to some of the largest incumbents. The respondents know the market for security products well; most had more of an emphasis on selling security solutions than the average business telecoms operator.
Respondents were asked about their security offerings for the small and medium-sized business (SMB) market (defined as organisations with up to 1000 employees). The questions covered the security products sold, future product plans and vendor partners. Respondents were asked to rate security vendors. Finally, they were asked for suggestions on how vendors could improve. This report includes the results of the survey and analysis of the outputs. All of the operators participated confidentially and their inputs are anonymous.
This report provides:
Key questions answered in this report:
Who should read this report?
Key Topics Covered:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3bxs8
