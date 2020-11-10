FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today the opening of the 164 guestroom DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown, Ohio. Formally the site of Canton’s iconic McKinley Grand Hotel, the new DoubleTree Canton Downtown includes 11,399 square feet of meeting and event space highlighted by the Center Square Ballroom which can accommodate up to 600 guests. The hotel’s ideal location provides easy access to many of the unique area attractions including the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, the Hartville Marketplace and Ohio's Amish Country.



"We are honored to bring Crestline’s award-winning guest service to Canton,” said James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline. “We are confident that this new hotel will become a focal point for downtown Canton's ongoing resurgence and a favorite for the many visitors to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Crestline recently received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2020 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark of customers’ satisfaction with their hotel stay. Since January 2020, Crestline has grown its portfolio by more than 10%, adding more than 3,000 keys.

More About the DoubleTree Canton Downtown

Located at 320 Market Avenue South, Canton, Ohio, 44702, the hotel includes a fitness center and indoor pool, complimentary highspeed Wi-Fi and a full-service restaurant and lounge – the 330 Bar & Grill. The hotel is 13 miles from Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) and has onsite parking available for a fee. For more information and reservations visit: www.hilton.com or call 330.471.8000.

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DoubleTree Canton Downtown is participating in the Hilton CleanStay Program to help guests enjoy a clean and safe experience during their stay. The new standards under Hilton CleanStay include a Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to show that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, additional cleaning of common areas and items, contactless check-in, innovative disinfection technology and flexible housekeeping options.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 125 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 18,600 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2020 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark of customers’ satisfaction with their hotel stay. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and the popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

Impor t ant Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

gaylemacintyre@bellsouth.net

404.643.8222