Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Beta Carotene Market is projected to cross USD 640 Million by 2026; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. owing to its usage as a food colorant and an effective antioxidant.

Favourable regulations and recommendations from health institutes pertaining to use beta carotene will drive the business expansion. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), beta carotene supplements are not linked with major negative effects, even with large supplement doses of 20 to 30 mg per day. Beta-carotene and other carotenoids provide around 50 percent of the vitamin A required in the American diets.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/204

Fruits & vegetables as beta carotene sources are projected to register over 5% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. Beta carotene is also concentrated in several fruits & vegetables including carrots, lettuce, sweet potatoes, mangoes, papaya, cantaloupe, butternut squash, apricots, broccoli, peas, red bell peppers, and dark leafy greens. Carrots hold the highest amount of beta carotene among fruits & vegetables. Shifting trends towards natural food ingredients will support the raw material share.

Some major findings of the beta carotene market report include:

Demand for natural antioxidants in supplements and medicinal formulations to fuel the beta carotene usage.

Rise in global dietary supplements consumption owing to shifting trends towards nutritional enrichment in the diet.

Improved fertility in swine, cattle, and horses can be improved through beta carotene is propelling the business expansion.

Rising lifestyle disorders such as heart diseases, cancer, blood pressure and cardiovascular problems owing to lack of balanced diet to is generating new growth opportunities for market.

Some of the key market players manufacturing beta carotene include DSM, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Lycored, Nutralliance, Allied Biotech Corp., Divis Laboratories, and Food chem International.

Browse key industry insights spread across 300 pages with 319 market data tables & 33 charts & figures from the report "Beta Carotene Market Analysis By Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Algae, Synthetic, Yeast, Fungi, Bacteria), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements), Products (Synthetic Beta Carotene, Natural Beta Carotene), Form (Powder, Liquid), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/beta-carotene-market

Animal feed applications contribute over 30% share in the overall beta carotene market. Beta carotenes find extensive uses in animal feed owing to their antioxidant properties, which perform nutritional and regulatory functions in poultry, livestock, and fish. In the powder form, natural beta-carotene is commonly used for colorization and pro-vitamin A in animal feeds on cattle, and poultry and aquaculture feeds of fish and shrimp. It acts as vital nutrient and as essential pro-vitamin for enhanced fertility and immunity for cattle and other livestock.

Synthetic beta carotene dominates the global beta carotene industry share in 2019. The product displays a very high conversion rate to vitamin A. Synthetic beta carotene holds major share owing to its widescale use in powdered soft-drinks, butter, pharmaceuticals and cosmetic preparations. However, with increasing health awareness regarding harmful effects of artificial or synthetic ingredients, consumers in both developed and developing countries are switching towards natural beta carotene products. However, the product cannot be labelled as ‘natural’ or ‘no artificial flavors’, which is anticipated to restrain the segment growth.

Powdered form accounts for over 80% of the overall beta carotene market size in 2019. Powdered products are primarily used in pharmaceuticals, animal feed and food processing applications on account of their dryness, which allows easier handling, low shipping costs, and stability. It is mainly used for food & beverages, tablets, capsules, water soluble foods, beverages, cosmetics, animal feed, and dietary supplements.

Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/beta-carotene-market

Browse Related Report:

Carotenoids Market By Source (Natural, Synthetic), Product (Beta-carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Lycopene), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Animal Feed, Dietary supplements), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast by 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/carotenoids-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com