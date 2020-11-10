Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to authentic estimates, U.S. durable medical equipment market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 76.32 billion by the year 2026. The growth is primarily driven by increasing penetration of home healthcare services, high occurrence of chronic conditions, and rising elderly population.

The report also evaluates the various market segmentations like product terrain and end-use spectrum, along with their respective contribution to the overall market growth. It elaborates on the regional scope and conducts a thorough SWOT analysis of the major companies operating in this industry vertical. In addition, the document highlights the effect of COVID-19 outbreak on the industry remuneration and provides with actionable insights for better decision making.

Homecare provides better patient attention at affordable costs. Numerous studies have shown that major proportion of individuals suffering from chronic or physical conditions prefer staying home as compared to any other healthcare institute, which in turn has propelled the demand for durable medical equipment across the United States.

Increased pervasiveness of chronic conditions which require long-term patient care along with growing population of baby boomers are also stimulating U.S. durable medical equipment industry outlook. According to the IARC (International Agency for Research on Cancer), around 27.5 million new cancer cases are expected to be recorded by the year 2040 across the globe, with mortality numbers reaching 16.3 million, simply due to rising geriatric population.

Apart from this, escalating healthcare expenditure in tandem with focus among public as well as private entities towards reducing these medical expenses by providing home healthcare option are adding traction to the overall market size. Rising concerns regarding durability and performance of these equipment coupled with low remuneration for homecare and personal aides may, however, inhibit the expansion of U.S. durable medical equipment industry.

Regardless, introduction of favorable federal initiatives such as Medicaid and Medicare, which offers insurance coverage for durable medical equipment is likely to create lucrative expansion opportunities for the industry participants.

Highlighting the product spectrum

As per product type, U.S. durable medical equipment market bifurcated personal mobility devices, monitoring & therapeutic devices, and bathroom safety devices & medical furniture.

Industry analysts claimed that monitoring and therapeutic devices segment accounted for substantial market share in the year 2019 and is predicted to grow continuously during the study duration. Factors such as rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and inclination towards using wireless monitoring devices are also contributing towards the overall market outlook.

Parallelly, U.S. durable medical equipment industry share from bathroom safety devices & medical furniture segment is anticipated to record considerable growth in the ensuing years, primarily due to increasing hospitalization rates and growing occurrence of various diseases.

According to authentic estimates, personal mobility devices segment is also expected to emerge as a major contributor to the overall industry in the subsequent years. Development of technologically advanced products, increasing popularity of walkers & rollators, and rising adoption of wheelchairs are fueling the segmental share.

Citing the end-user spectrum

The end-user scope of the overall market consists of hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, home healthcare, and others.

Among these, hospitals captured majority share in U.S. durable medical equipment market in 2019 and is reckoned to register appreciable growth in the forthcoming years. Improving healthcare infrastructure, technological breakthroughs, and rising number of hospitalizations are propelling the expansion of U.S. durable medical equipment industry from hospitals.

On the other hand, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is estimated to amass notable gains during the analysis timeframe. It is reported that prominent manufacturers supply durable medical equipment to several ASCs in the United States. In addition to this, rising number of ambulatory surgical centers are boosting the product demand, thereby spiking the revenues.

U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices

Traction Equipment

Suction Pumps

CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure)

Oxygen Equipment

Nebulizers

Infusion Pumps

CPM (Continuous Passive Motion)

Blood Sugar Monitors

Other Equipment

Ostomy Bags and Accessories

Insulin Pumps

Bathroom Safety Devices & Medical Furniture

Mattress & Bedding Devices

Commodes and Toilets

Personal Mobility Devices

Door Openers

Canes & Crutches

Walker and Rollators

Scooters

Wheelchairs

Other Devices

U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market End-user Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Home Healthcare

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Others

U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market Competitive Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Carex Health Brands Inc.

Medical Device Depot Inc.

Stryker Corp.

GF Health Products Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

ArjoHuntleigh

Sunrise Medical Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Overview and Scope

Research goal & scope

Research assumptions

Research Methodology

Primary data sources

Secondary data sources

Key take-aways

Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Market Snapshot

Chapter 3. U.S. DME Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Market segmentation & scope

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring long-term care

Rapidly growing geriatric population

Increasing penetration of home healthcare services and staff

Market Restraint Analysis

Performance failure and durability issues of DME

Lower remunerations

Penetration & growth prospect mapping

U.S. DME- SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

Industry Analysis - Porter's

DME Coverage

Competitive bidding dynamics and DME

Medicaid and DME

DME coverage pattern (Percentage):

U.S. personal mobility devices reimbursement coverage, 2019

U.S. bathroom safety devices and medical furniture reimbursement coverage, 2019

U.S. monitoring and therapeutic devices reimbursement coverage, 2019

Prescription Submission Analysis

List of DME suppliers in the U.S.

Chapter 4. U.S. DME Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

U.S. DME market: Product movement analysis

Personal Mobility Devices

Personal mobility devices market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Wheelchairs

Wheelchairs market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Scooters

Scooters market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Walker and Rollators

Walker and rollators market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Canes and Crutches

Canes and Crutches market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Door Openers

Door Openers market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Other devices

Other devices market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture

Bathroom safety devices and medical furniture market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Commodes and Toilets

Commodes and toilets market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Mattress & Bedding Devices

Mattress & bedding devices market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

Monitoring and therapeutic devices market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Blood Sugar Monitors

Distribution pattern

Blood sugar monitors market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)

Distribution pattern

CPM market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Infusion Pumps

Distribution pattern

Infusion pumps market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Nebulizers

Distribution pattern

Nebulizers market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Oxygen equipment

Distribution pattern

Oxygen equipment market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Distribution pattern

CPAP market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Suction pumps

Distribution pattern

Suction pumps market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Traction Equipment

Distribution pattern

Traction equipment market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Other Equipment

Other equipment market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Insulin pumps

Distribution pattern

Insulin pumps market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Ostomy bags and accessories

Distribution pattern

Ostomy bags and accessories market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Other equipment

Other equipment market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. U.S. DME Market: End User Estimates & Trend Analysis

U.S. DME market: End User movement analysis

Hospitals

Hospitals market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Specialty Clinics

Speciality clinics market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Diagnostic Centers

Diagnostic Centers market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Home Healthcare

Home Healthcare market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Others

Other end user market, 2015-2026 (USD Million)





Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

