Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offshore Wind Turbine Market Research Report: By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Transitional Water, Deep Water), Installation (Fixed, Floating), Turbine Capacity (Up to 3 MW, 3 MW to 5 MW, > 5 MW) - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global offshore wind turbine market is predicted to grow, in value, from $24,683.3 million to $68,869.3 million from 2019 to 2026



The main factor propelling the surge of the market is the rising implementation of various initiatives aimed at promoting the production of clean energy by the governments of many countries around the world. This is primarily because of the rising environmental degradation and air pollution levels caused by the production of power from fossil fuels such as oil and gas. In addition to this, the usage of coal, natural gas, and crude oil reserves as per the 2016 levels will lead to their extinction within the next 50.6 years, according to the findings of BP plc, an oil and gas company based in the U.K.



The COVID-19 pandemic has tremendously hampered the progress of the offshore wind turbine market, on account of the disruption of the global supply chains as a result of the lockdown imposed in numerous countries across the world. The pandemic has affected the supply of wind tower parts and components and halted the advancement of the ongoing offshore windmill installation projects due to the lack of availability of laborers and funding. However, the market is predicted to recover once the lockdowns are lifted and the situation gets better all around the world.



Offshore Wind Market Segmentation Analysis



Under the water depth segment of the offshore wind turbine market, the shallow-water (up to 30 meters) division recorded the highest growth in the market during the last few years. This is ascribed to the greater convenience provided by this depth for setting up windmills in comparison to the depths offered by the deep and transitional waters. Additionally, the repairing and maintenance of shallow-water wind systems is much easier than the installations set up in other depths. Due to these factors, shallow waters are being increasingly preferred for setting up wind power plants.



The fixed bifurcation, under the installation segment, will exhibit higher growth in the offshore wind turbine market in the forthcoming years. This is credited to the greater cost-effectiveness of the fixed windmills in comparison to the other variants. In addition to this, these windmills are much easier to decommission and commission and don't get impacted by strong waves, winds, and currents, which make them highly sought after all over the world.



Out of all the categories present under the turbine capacity segment of the offshore wind turbine market, the 3 Megawatt (MW)-to-5 MW one is currently generating the highest revenue in the market and this trend is likely to continue in the upcoming years. This is attributed to the higher power production capacity and lower maintenance charges of the turbines having this power rating than the other ones. Because of this factor, these turbines are garnering huge investments from both public and private enterprises.



In the near future, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) offshore wind turbine market will be very lucrative, primarily due to the rising focus of the governments of various regional countries on promoting electricity generation from wind and other renewable sources. Moreover, the escalating air pollution levels in the APAC nations are making the regional governments implement various initiatives for encouraging the adoption of clean energy. For example, the Chinese government is aiming to attain a 400 GW (Gigawatts) wind power capacity in the country by 2030. Several Chinese cities such as Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Fujian have already achieved their individual wind power generation targets.



Market Players Launching Partnerships and Collaborations for Bolstering Their Market Presence



The players operating in the offshore wind turbine market are increasingly starting partnerships and collaborations with each other for:



Securing the revenue channels for the electricity generated at their wind power plants

Developing technology that would allow the cost-effective maintenance and repair of offshore windmills

Expanding their operations and presence in different countries and regions

Localizing the building of wind turbines

Jointly establishing various offshore wind power plants and projects.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Scope



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Market Indicators



Chapter 5. Industry Outlook

5.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Trends

5.2.2 Drivers

5.2.3 Restraints/challenges

5.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers/restraints

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Bargaining power of buyers

5.5.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.5.3 Intensity of rivalry

5.5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Regulatory Landscape



Chapter 6. Global Market

6.1 Overview

6.2 Market Volume, by Water Depth (2014-2026)

6.3 Market Revenue, by Water Depth (2014-2026)

6.4 Market Volume, by Installation (2014-2026)

6.5 Market Revenue, by Installation (2014-2026)

6.6 Market Volume, by Turbine Capacity (2014-2026)

6.7 Market Revenue, by Turbine Capacity (2014-2026)

6.8 Market Volume, by Region (2014-2026)

6.9 Market Revenue, by Region (2014-2026)



Chapter 7. North America Market



Chapter 8. Europe Market



Chapter 9. APAC Market



Chapter 10. RoW Market



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

11.3 List of Other Players

11.4 Recent Strategic Developments of Market Players

11.4.1 Product Launches

11.4.2 Partnerships

11.4.3 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S

12.2 Envision Energy

12.3 Nexans S.A.

12.4 Nordex SE

12.5 Ocean Breeze Energy GmbH & Co. KG

12.6 Orsted A/S

12.7 Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

12.8 Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd.

12.9 Xinjiang Goldwind Science Technology Co. Ltd.

12.10 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

12.11 General Electric Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7v1cdl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900