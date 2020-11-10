The Company looks forward to Remy Boy promoting his Fan Pass channel to his approximately 435K Instagram followers and 23.5K YouTube subscribers



CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce an additional artist acquisition as its sign-ups continue to build. Remy Boy Monty was originally introduced to the Company’s platform prior to the Company’s Fan Pass launch event in July 2020, but the timing wasn’t right for the artist. Now, as Fan Pass continues to grow, Remy Boy Monty has found his way to the platform and has requested an exclusive Fan Pass channel.

About the Artist

Montana “Monty” Buckz, who goes by the stage name Remy Boy Monty, co-founded Remy Boyz 1738, a rap troupe that included his childhood friend Willie "Fetty Wap" Maxwell, whom he considers both an adopted brother and an indelible musical influence. Fetty Wap went on to be the first Remy Boy to have a major radio hit with his release of "Trap Queen," a heartfelt trap mix that starts with a shoutout to Remy Boyz.

The official release of Remy Boy Monty's first solo album in June 2015 resulted in his single shooting to No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Chart, and the song charted even higher on the U.S. Rap Songs Chart, reaching No. 2 and selling over 1 million domestic copies over the next several months.

The video accompanying the single proved immensely popular, as well, gaining 100 million views on YouTube in its first six months. Monty appeared with The Roots and Fetty Wap on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in September 2015, performing to fans worldwide.

In September 2015, the Monty and Fetty Wap collaborative track "My Way" was nominated at the BET Hip Hop Awards for Best Collaboration, Duo or Group, with Monty's vocals featured on a whopping nine of the 20 tracks. After the album peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, it also went on to be well-played overseas, charting at No. 2 on the U.K. R&B Albums chart and surpassing No. 15 on the album charts of countries such as Australia, Canada and Sweden.

In February 2016, Monty embarked on the "Welcome to the Zoo" tour with Fetty Wap and opener Post Malone. Monty is currently the CEO of the Remy Boyz record imprint and company. In addition to Fetty Wap, artists on the imprint include newcomers such as Chaos and Tap, and the Remy Boyz company currently has approximately 435K Instagram followers, 1,827 monthly Spotify listeners and 23.5K YouTube subscribers.

“Having met the Remy Boy team prior to our launch, I was hopeful of the opportunity to bring him onto the Fan Pass platform, and now that time has come only a few short months later,” said Friendable CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. “Myself, our management team and Fan Pass agents in general are excited to have Remy Boy on our platform, and his channel is being built for release just as soon as we receive graphic signoff and the proper approvals regarding the look of his artist channel. It’s amazing to have an artist like Remy Boy, who just happens to have started out with another artist we have had the pleasure of working with in the past on another project (Fetty Wap), whom we hope to see on Fan Pass in the near future, as well. In the meantime, stay tuned for more updates as we close in on the end of 2020 with a great deal of opportunity and continued growth.”

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists – all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information about the Company, visit www.Friendable.com.

