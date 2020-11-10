Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Space Debris Removal Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Space Debris Removal Techniques, Mode of Operation, Autonomy, Debris-Size, and Orbit - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The active space debris removal industry analysis projects the market to have significant growth of CAGR 27.66% based on the values during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.



The North America region is expected to dominate the market by 2030 with a share of 61.43%. The North America region includes the U.S. and Canada, but the U.S. is expected to acquire a major share in 2030 due to the increase in the investment of companies in the country.

The active space debris removal market has gained huge importance in the past few years. This is due to the rising debris threat on space assets. Several government agencies and non-profit organizations and associations have started drafting policies and regulations to prevent companies from increasing the debris objects in the orbit.

Scope of the Global Active Space Debris Removal Market

The active space debris removal market research provides the market information for segmentation such as classification of the debris particles based on their size and the orbit, as well as the removal technique of contact and contactless methods. The market analysis examines the debris removal market outlook in terms of the trends, driving forces, opportunities, technological advancements, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market and business dynamics, along with the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Global Active Space Debris Removal Market Segmentation

The report constitutes an extensive study of the debris removal industry. The report largely focuses on providing market information for the debris removal covering various segments, products, applications, and regions. The size range included 1mm-10mm, 10mm-100mm, and greater than 100mm. The orbits were classified into Low Earth Orbit, Middle Earth Orbit, and Geostationary Orbit. The market is further segmented into four contact methods to capture the debris, namely the robotic arm, tethers, net, and harpoon. A brief description of contactless methods such as lasers and ion beam shepherd method were explained in the report.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Active Space Debris Removal: Overview

1.1.1.1 Timeline: Evolution of the Space Debris Industry

1.1.2 Ecosystem Participants

1.1.3 Futuristic Trends for Space Debris Tracking

1.1.3.1 Space Traffic Management

1.1.3.2 Space Situational Awareness

1.1.3.3 Space Surveillance and Tracking

1.1.4 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.5 The Ecosystem of Ongoing Programs

1.1.5.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

1.1.6 Patent Analysis

1.1.6.1 Introduction

1.1.6.2 Patent Landscape

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Amount of Space Debris

1.2.1.2 Regulations from International Associations

1.2.1.3 Increasing Investment in Space Tourism

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Short-Term Challenges

1.2.2.1.1 Impact of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on Global Active Space Debris Removal Market

1.2.2.2 Long-Term Challenges

1.2.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with the Research and Development of the System

1.2.2.2.2 Lack of Required Infrastructure in Developing Nations

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development and Innovation

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Increasing Risk on Future Satellite Mega-Constellations

1.2.5.2 Low Competition with Plenty of Opportunities to Expand

2 Application

2.1 Global Active Space Debris Removal Market (by Debris Size)

2.1.1 1mm-10mm

2.1.2 10mm-100mm

2.1.3 Greater than 100mm

2.2 Global Active Space Debris Removal Market (by Orbit)

2.2.1 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

2.2.2 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

2.2.3 Geostationary Orbit (GEO)

3 Products

3.1 Global Active Space Debris Removal Market (by Product)

3.1.1 By Removal Technique

3.1.1.1 Contact Method

3.1.1.1.1 Robotic Arm

3.1.1.1.2 Tethers

3.1.1.1.3 Nets

3.1.1.1.4 Harpoons

3.1.1.2 Contactless Method

3.1.1.2.1 Ion-beam Shepherd

3.1.1.2.2 Lasers

3.1.2 By Mode of Operation

3.1.2.1 Single Point

3.1.2.2 Distributed

3.1.3 By Level of Autonomy

3.1.3.1 Ground Control

3.1.3.2 Predefined

3.1.3.3 Adaptive

4 Regions

4.1 Global Active Space Debris Removal Market (by Region)

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Airbus S.A.S.

Altius Space

Ariane Group

Astroscale

ClearSpace SA

D-Orbit SpA

Electro Optic Systems Pty Ltd

European Space Agency

Exodus Space Systems

Innovative Solutions in Space B.V.

ISRO

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Surrey Satellite Technology Limited

Tethers Unlimited, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klsfj5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900