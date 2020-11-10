Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Nutrition Market 2020-2026 by Substrate, Administration Route (Oral or Enteral, Parenteral), End User, Therapeutic Area, Healthcare Setting, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global clinical nutrition market will reach $77.54 billion by 2026, growing by 6.64% annually over 2020-2026 driven by increasing incidence of malnutrition, the rising prevalence of communicable and non-communicable chronic diseases amid COVID-19 pandemic.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year.



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global clinical nutrition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Substrate, Administration Route, End User, Therapeutic Area, Healthcare Setting, Distribution Channel, and Region.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global clinical nutrition market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players



Abbott Nutrition

B Braun Melsungen Ag

BASF SE

Baxter International Inc.

Claris Lifesciences Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi Ag

Lonza Group AG

Nestle Health Science

Nutricia Ltd

Perrigo Company Plc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Substrate

3.1 Market Overview by Substrate

3.2 Carbohydrates

3.3 Lipids

3.4 Proteins & Amino Acids

3.5 Water & Electrolyte

3.6 Dietary Fiber

3.7 Antioxidants

3.8 Other Substrates



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Administration Route

4.1 Market Overview by Administration Route

4.2 Oral or Enteral Administration

4.2.1 Oral Nutrition Supplements

4.2.2 Tube Feeding

4.3 Parenteral Administration

4.3.1 Supplemental Parenteral Nutrition

4.3.2 Total Parenteral Nutrition

4.3.3 All-in-One System

4.3.4 Multiple Bottle System



5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

5.1 Market Overview by End User

5.2 Infant

5.3 Children

5.4 Adult

5.5 Geriatrics



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Therapeutic Area

6.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Area

6.2 Malnutrition

6.3 Metabolic Disorders

6.4 Gastrointestinal Disorders

6.5 Cancer

6.6 Neurology

6.7 Renal Diseases

6.8 Respiratory Diseases

6.9 Other Therapeutic Areas



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Healthcare Setting

7.1 Market Overview by Healthcare Setting

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Long-term Care Facilities (LTC)

7.4 Homecare

7.5 Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities

7.6 Other Healthcare Settings



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel

8.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

8.2 Institutional Sales

8.3 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

8.4 Pharmacies

8.5 Drug Stores

8.6 Online Channels

8.7 Other Distribution Channels



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles



11 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



