The report will provide details about autoimmune disorder therapies used in the treatment of autoimmune disease and how it has been influenced by the pandemic of COVID-19.



This report will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of autoimmune disorder therapies with detailed analyses of the competitive environments between companies. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, prevalence or incidence autoimmune disease, and regulatory scenarios will also be covered. The report includes a market projection for 2024 and market shares for key players.

Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of obesity, type 1 diabetes, and other chronic diseases which leads to autoimmune diseases, a strong product regulatory scenario, and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including AstraZeneca, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche), Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis, Johnson and Johnson, Mylan and Bayer.

The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, demand for extensive translational research for autoimmune patient treatments, the rise in technological advancements for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases, and improved awareness about autoimmune diseases are factors expected to fuel the growth of the autoimmune disorder therapies market during the forecast period. The burden of autoimmune diseases is likely to drive the market for autoimmune disease therapeutics during the forecast period.

Report Includes:

30 data tables and 18 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for autoimmune disorder therapies

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projection of CAGR through 2024

Characterization and quantification of autoimmune disorder therapies based on drug class, age group, and region

Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on autoimmune disorder therapies market and highlights of the current and future market potential of these therapies

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, their competitive landscape, and their detailed company profiles, including AstraZeneca, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche), Pfizer Inc., and Johnson and Johnson

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Autoimmune Disorder Therapies

Biologics as Autoimmune Disorder Therapies

Trends in Autoimmune Disorder Therapies

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Epidemiology of Autoimmune Diseases

The rise in the Geriatric Population

Rising Awareness of Autoimmune Diseases

New Therapeutic Pathway for Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disorders

Market Restraints

Side Effects of Therapeutics

High Cost of Autoimmune Disorder Therapies

Market Opportunities

Launch of New Therapeutics for Autoimmune Diseases

Growing use of Autoimmune Disorder Therapies for COVID-19 Patients

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Drug Class

Global Market for Autoimmune Disorder Therapies

NSAIDs

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Immunosuppressant Drugs

Corticosteroids

Biologics

Inhibitors

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Indication

Global Market for Autoimmune Disorder Therapies by Indication

Type 1 Diabetes

Market Size and Forecast

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriasis/Psoriatic Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Other Autoimmune Diseases

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Autoimmune Disorder Therapies by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Market Analysis

Brazil

Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

South Africa

Remaining Rest of World Countries

Chapter 8 Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 9 Therapeutics Pipeline

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Launches, Collaborations, and Partnerships

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astrazeneca

Bayer Ag

Bristol-Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Mylan N.V.

Novartis Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

