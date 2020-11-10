Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoimmune Disorder Therapies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report will provide details about autoimmune disorder therapies used in the treatment of autoimmune disease and how it has been influenced by the pandemic of COVID-19.
This report will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of autoimmune disorder therapies with detailed analyses of the competitive environments between companies. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, prevalence or incidence autoimmune disease, and regulatory scenarios will also be covered. The report includes a market projection for 2024 and market shares for key players.
Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of obesity, type 1 diabetes, and other chronic diseases which leads to autoimmune diseases, a strong product regulatory scenario, and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including AstraZeneca, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche), Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis, Johnson and Johnson, Mylan and Bayer.
The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, demand for extensive translational research for autoimmune patient treatments, the rise in technological advancements for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases, and improved awareness about autoimmune diseases are factors expected to fuel the growth of the autoimmune disorder therapies market during the forecast period. The burden of autoimmune diseases is likely to drive the market for autoimmune disease therapeutics during the forecast period.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vr74si
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
