TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If 2020 has taught Canadians one thing, it’s that life is truly all about heart and soul. MadeGood Foods ®, the leading allergy-friendly and nutrient rich granola snack creator, is celebrating the all-new original feature film from Disney and Pixar, SOUL, which will debut exclusively on Disney+ on December 25, 2020. Customers are encouraged to look for specially-marked MadeGood® packages on select fan favourite varieties at retailers throughout Canada. From now until December 31, consumers can enter the PIN Code from these select products at www.MadeGoodContest.com for a chance to win* instant prizes including yummy MadeGood treats and one (1) grand prize Dream Trip to California that includes a tour of Pixar Animation Studios. Known for decades for their computer animated and beloved classic films, Pixar Animation Studios is closed to the public, making the prize a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience. Fans are encouraged to participate in the fun by visiting www.madegoodcontest.com to enter.



“At MadeGood, we know that in life, what goes ‘in’ is essential to what comes ‘out,’ and this philosophy is present in every one of our delicious, nutritious products,” said Nima Fotovat, president of Riverside Natural Foods, makers of MadeGood. “Now more than ever - a healthy and happy soul has the ability to positively affect every area of your life. We’re grateful for the chance to celebrate the Canadian release of Disney and Pixar’s Soul and connect with our customers by offering meaningful ways to spread cheer."

Specially-marked MadeGood packs are now available at participating Canadian retailers and can be found on the following fan-favourite products:

Chocolate Banana Granola Minis 4pack

Chocolate Chip Granola Minis 4 pack

Mixed Berry Granola Bar 5 pack

Vanilla Crispy Square 6 pack

MadeGood is the leading allergy-friendly, nutrient-rich granola snack in Canada. Free from the top-8 most common allergens (gluten, dairy, shellfish, peanut, tree nut, soy, egg and sesame), MadeGood is vegan, Non-GMO certified and contains nutrients of a serving of veggies in every snack.

MadeGood products can be found in Canadian retailers including: Costco, Whole Foods, Loblaws, Walmart, Shoppers DrugMart, Sobey’s, Fresh & Co., Longo’s, No Frills, Fortino’s, Real Canadian Superstore, Safeway, London Drugs, Bulk Barn, Rexall, IGA, Choices Markets, Fortino’s and more.

For more information, please visit www.MadeGoodFoods.com . Fans can follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook @MadeGoodFoods .

About MadeGood Foods

Canadian based MadeGood® is dedicated to providing healthy snacks that are rich in nutrients, allergen friendly and minimally processed. All MadeGood products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced. Also, proud to be a certified B Corporation and part of a group of for-profit companies, certified by the nonprofit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. MadeGood is made in a Zero Waste certified facility. MadeGood® is a good choice for your health, your family's health and the planet's health. Trust in something good. For more details, visit www.MadeGoodFoods.com or @madegoodfoods .

About Disney and Pixar’s “Soul”

What is it that makes you...YOU? Pixar Animation Studios’ “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions. “Soul” is Directed by Academy Award® winner Pete Docter (“Inside Out,” “Up”), co-directed by Kemp Powers (“One Night in Miami”) and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray, p.g.a. (Pixar short “Lou”). Disney and Pixar’s “Soul” is streaming exclusively December 25th on Disney+.

* You could instantly win a dream trip to California including a Pixar Studios Tour or one of 1,700 other prizes! (~$36,500 total value) Visit www.MadeGoodContest.com to enter the contest PIN that is printed inside specially-marked MadeGood packs and for complete Official Rules and contest details. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest open to all Canadian residents of legal age. Void where prohibited. Contest closes December 31, 2020.

