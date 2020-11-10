Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable sources, worldwide microcontroller market attained a valuation of USD 17.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to record strong CAGR through 2025. Surging demand for consumer electronics serves as a major growth propellant for the industry. In fact, proliferation of connected devices including smartphones, televisions, tablets, gaming consoles, home appliances, smart meters, and security solutions has bolstered the demand for IoT microcontroller units. Apart from this, rising integration of electronics in automotive and automation technologies in manufacturing sector is further accelerating global microcontroller industry expansion.

Proceeding further, in-depth segmentation studies inclusive of product terrain and application scope are highlighted in the research document. Moreover, it defines the various regional markets and identifies the top performing regions as well as the untapped areas that could further business expansion. Besides, the literature sheds light on the strategies undertaken by leading players to address the impact of Covid-19 and includes various tactics that could help businesses resolve the challenges in supply-demand chain.

Covid-19 impact overview:

The rapid spread of coronavirus across China, United States, Germany, and South Korea has negatively impacted global microcontroller market outlook as majority of the projects are delayed due to restricted site access and disruptions in the entire supply chain. Considering the overall market size, microcontroller industry in Asia-Pacific is likely to be the worst affected, as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic can prominently be felt in India, China, and Japan.

Industry segmentation:

Based on product type, global microcontroller market is categorized into 32-Bit, 16-Bit, and 8-Bit. Speaking of application spectrum, the industry is fragmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and others.

Regional outlook:

Americas (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Italy, France, and Germany), and Asia Pacific (South Korea, India, China, and Japan) are the key contributors to global microcontroller market remuneration. Industry experts claim that Asia Pacific industry is likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period 2020-2025. Strong presence of several OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and ODMs (original design manufactures) across various industry verticals such as healthcare, electronics, industrial, and automotive in the region is the major factor contributing to APAC market expansion.

Competitive dashboard:

Leading organizations are undertaking strategies such as mergers, collaborations & partnerships, and new product development to acquire a larger chunk of the industry share. Key players that govern the worldwide microcontroller industry dynamics are STMicroelectronics Inc., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., ON Semiconductor Corp., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corp., and Microchip Technology Inc.

