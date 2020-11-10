PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degreed, the workforce upskilling platform, has announced a strategic partnership with TED to launch TED@Work for Degreed, a learning experience created for Degreed clients.



TED@Work, a new product from TED, offers a library of TED content that has been curated for business, with reflection prompts and discussion resources to make TED Talks actionable for upskilling efforts and workplace learning. Now for Degreed clients, TED@Work has been designed and built natively within the Degreed platform to create an immersive and engaging experience for workers and learning teams.

Leaders look to TED to infuse organizations with inspiring, mind-shifting and trusted content from the world’s leading experts. With TED@Work for Degreed, they can tap into the power of the TED brand to engage workers across their organization. And with the product optimized for Degreed, clients will be able to use the TED@Work content and tools within the learning experience that they already know and love.

TED@Work includes over 500 TED Talks and TED-Ed Animations supporting business-critical skills such as leadership, collaboration, communication and change management, each with an Ideas into Action framework. As part of the partnership, these have been built as individual Degreed Pathways and tagged against the Degreed skills taxonomy.

All Degreed clients will have immediate, free access to TED@Work Preview (a new One-Click Provider consisting of 10 pathways) with the opportunity to upgrade to the full TED@Work Enterprise Offering.

“Degreed is thrilled to partner with TED,” said Rob Wellington, Director of Experience Partnerships at Degreed. “Our clients frequently ask for TED content by name, and this product offers a unique opportunity to bring together best-in-class content with the powerful feature set in Degreed.”

Lisa Choi Owens, TED’s Head of Global Partnerships and Chief Revenue Officer said, “We are excited to bring the TED@Work experience to organizations on Degreed, to help inspire new ways of working and spark meaningful team discussions using bold TED ideas. Using organizations’ Degreed environment to drive learning and engagement will make the ideas that much more accessible to workers.”

To learn more about TED@Work for Degreed, contact your Degreed Client Experience Partner or request more information from TED here .

Media contacts:

Sarah Danzl, Head of Global Communications at Degreed | sarah@degreed.com , +1.303.817.7137

Erin Allweiss | TED: press@ted.com

About TED and TED@Work

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Thanks to a translator community of more than 30,000 volunteers, TED content is translated into more than 100 languages, making TED a truly global ideas platform.

TED@Work is a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning, taking the inspiring and mind-shifting TED content that companies around the world ask for by name, and offering learning steps, reflection prompts and discussion resources to make ideas actionable for work.

TED@Work includes a curated library of the best ideas for business, providing organizations a way to license and use TED content to inspire new ways of working. TED@Work and its course library are licensed through TED’s trusted partner network and directly through TED.

About Degreed

Degreed is the workforce upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies. We integrate and curate all the resources people use to learn — including learning management systems and millions of courses, videos, articles, books, and podcasts. Then we use behavioral and data science to analyze everyone's skills, and to automatically personalize career development based on their jobs, strengths, and goals. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Brisbane.

