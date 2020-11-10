Yangling, Shaanxi, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. (OTCQB: KWBT) (“Kiwa Bio-Tech” or ‘the Company”), an emerging agricultural company that develops, manufactures and sells bio-fertilizers is pleased to announce that the Company showcased its bio-technological products at the 22nd National Fertilizer Fair.



On November 5 to November 6, the 22nd National Fertilizer Fair, hosted by the National Agricultural Technology Extension Service Center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, was held in Yangling, Shaanxi. This industry event has been rated as a National 4A agricultural professional exhibition for many years. The Company showcased its bio-technological products in this industry event, which aimed at strengthening production and demand docking, and promoting transformation and development.

In this exhibition, more than 400 guests from all over the country including fruit farmers, vegetable farmers, tea farmers, and distributors, stayed in front of the company's exhibition showcase and asked about the company's products in detail. All the guests expressed their admiration and interests for the Company's 20 years of biotechnology research and development, as well as the five series of cutting-edge bio-fertilizer products developed by the Company. This exhibition focused on displaying the various products of the new fertilizer developed by the industry enterprises. Kiwa Bio-Tech’s KMF core microbial technology will give impetus to the development of China's new fertilizer industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company’s estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s estimates to change. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the following: general economic, business and environment conditions, development, shipment, market acceptance, additional competition from existing and new competitors, changes in technology, the execution of its ten-year growth plan, the foreign exchange risk amid the unexpected announcements by the PRC government and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

