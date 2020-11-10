Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market: Focus on Product Type, Indication, Manufacturing Type, Country Data (14 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Market Report Coverage - Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices

Market Segmentation

Indication - Systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis

Product Type - Pen injectors, auto-injectors, pre-filled syringes, and vials

Manufacturing Type - In-house manufacturing and outsourced manufacturing

Regional Segmentation

North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest-of-APAC

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-the-Latin America

Rest-of-the-World

Growth Drivers

Increased Prevalence of Autoimmune Disorders

Technological Advancements in the Field of Pre-Filled Syringes

Rising Geriatric Population

Surge of Biosimilars and Biologics in the Pharmaceutical Market

Device Connectivity to Ease Competitive Pressure

Market Challenges

Strict Legal Requirements and Regulations

Alternative Drug Delivery Technology

Market Opportunities

Providing Injectable Drug Delivery Devices for Untapped Autoimmune Disorders

Opportunities of Personalizing Treatments in Autoimmune Diseases

Key Companies Profiled

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Biogen Inc., Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lily and Company, Sanofi S.A., UCB Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, among others

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the various autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices available in the market?

What are emerging drug delivery devices for the treatment of autoimmune disorders?

How does the pipeline for global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market look like?

What is the current market size and future potential of these drug delivery devices?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market?

What is the patent landscape of this market?

What will be the impact of COVID-19 on this market?

What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices?

What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending a major share of their research and development (R&D) investments?

Who are the leading players holding dominating shares in the global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market, currently?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market, to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

What is the current revenue contribution of the global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market (by product type), and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market (by indication), and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market (by route of administration), and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market (by usage type), and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market (by therapeutics), and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

Which region is expected to contribute to the highest revenue of the global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market during the forecast period?

Market Overview

Healthcare experts have found the autoimmune disorders industry to be one of the most rapidly evolving markets. The global market for autoimmune disorder drug delivery devices is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.25% over the forecast period of 2020-2030. The market is driven by certain factors, including the increasing global geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases including autoimmune disorders, and rise in demand for self-injectable systems.

The market is favored by the development of autoimmune disorder drug delivery devices for several clinical areas such as systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The increase in the geriatric population and incurable autoimmune disorders across the globe are expected to translate into significantly higher demand for autoimmune disorder drug delivery devices.

Furthermore, the companies are investing huge amounts in research and development of autoimmune disorder drug delivery devices. The clinical trial landscape of different autoimmune disorders has been on the rise in recent years, and this will drive the autoimmune disorder drug delivery devices market in the future.

Within the research report, the market is segmented based on indication, product type, manufacturing type, and region. Each of these segments covers the market's snapshot over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the adoption of self-injection devices for the treatment of autoimmune disorders has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of novel autoimmune disorder drug delivery devices. Due to the leading market products and intense market penetration, Amgen Inc. has been a pioneer in this field and has been a significant competitor in this market.

Several other companies, such as Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd., and Bristol Myers Squibb Company, have launched drug delivery devices for autoimmune disorders.

Based on region, North America holds the largest share of the autoimmune disorder drug delivery devices market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.





Companies Mentioned





AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bayer AG

Biogen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly & Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB Pharma SA





