The Medical Equipment Maintenance Market will grow from $34.79 billion in 2020 to $60.16 billion by 2026, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.56% during the forecast period.
Medical equipment maintenance is the process of maintaining the equipment condition as well as preserving the equipment. Medical equipment need to get repaired regularly and upgraded according to the advanced technology. Preventive maintenance should be adopted for the safety of the patients and to avoid mishaps in the process.
Globally, the medical equipment maintenance market is playing an important role in the medical industry, and the factors contributing to the market growth are increasing awareness of the preventive maintenance of the medical equipment, funding in innovative mechanisms, and increase in the purchase of refurbished medical equipment.
However, the initial cost and essential expenditure in the maintenance of the equipment is very high, thus causing the restrain in the market growth.
Globally, the medical equipment maintenance market is expanding, and the market has a major impact on the healthcare sector. The major factor driving this market growth is the increasing need for preventive maintenance in the healthcare sector to optimize industry operations. In addition, the major innovations in the service offerings in the medical equipment maintenance market are giving the opportunity for the market.
Moreover, the increasing awareness of the safety leads to maintenance of the equipment and government initiatives for the public welfare support the Medical Equipment Maintenance market growth. This report will help the market players to understand the key market trends, market dynamics, and end-user pain points. The qualitative and quantitative analysis enhances the user experience of the report.
The competitive analysis of the major players enables users to understand the dynamic strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, merger & acquisitions and joint ventures of the key players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Industry Overview
2.2. Industry Trends
3. Market Snapshot
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. PEST Analysis
3.4. Porter Five Forces
3.5. Related Markets
4. Market characteristics
4.1. Market Evolution
4.2. Market Trends and Impact
4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market
4.4. Regulatory Impact
4.5. Market Offerings
4.6. Market Segmentation
4.7. Market Dynamics
4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis
5. Device Type: Market Size & Analysis
5.1. Overview
5.2. Imaging Equipment
5.2.1. Advanced Imaging Modalities
5.2.1.1. CT
5.2.1.2. MRI
5.2.1.3. Other Advanced Medical Imaging Modalities
5.2.2. Primary Imaging Modalities
5.2.2.1. Digital X-Ray
5.2.2.2. Ultrasound
5.2.2.3. Other Primary Medical Imaging Modalities
5.2.3. Electromedical Equipment
5.3. Endoscopic Devices
5.4. Surgical Instruments
5.5. Other Medical Equipment
5.5.1. Life Support Devices
5.5.2. Dental Equipment
6. Service Type: Market Size & Analysis
6.1. Overview
6.2. Preventive Maintenance
6.3. Corrective Maintenance
6.4. Operational Maintenance
7. Service Provider: Market Size & Analysis
7.1. Overview
7.2. Original Equipment Manufacturers
7.2.1. Multi-Vendor OEMs
7.2.2. Single-Vendor OEMs
7.3. Independent Service Organizations
7.4. In-House Maintenance
8. End User: Market Size & Analysis
8.1. Overview
8.2. Public Organizations
8.3. Private Organizations
9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
9.1. Overview
9.2. North America
9.3. Europe
9.4. Asia Pacific
9.5. Rest of the World
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis
10.2. Market Developments
10.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
10.4. Product Launches and execution
11. Vendor Profiles
11.1. GE Healthcare
11.1.1. Overview
11.1.2. Product Offerings
11.1.3. Geographic Revenue
11.1.4. Business Units
11.1.5. Developments
11.1.6. Business Strategy
11.2. Siemens Healthineers
11.3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
11.4. Canon Inc.
11.5. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
11.6. Aramark Services, Inc
11.7. Althea
11.8. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
11.9. Agfa-Gevaert Group
11.10. B. Braun Melsungen AG
12. Companies to Watch
12.1. Carestream Health, Inc
12.1.1. Overview
12.1.2. Market
12.1.3. Business Strategy
12.2. Olympus Corporation
12.3. Bc Technical, Inc
12.4. Hitachi Medical Corporation
12.5. Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg
13. Analyst Opinion
