When dealing with wireless communication, network spectrum utilization is always a crucial factor. 5G has brought the network spectrum to the forefront as 5G promises to use the spectrum more efficiently and utilize a much broader range of spectrum. Also when considering the wireless communication networks, the following different types of spectrum options need to be considered: licensed spectrum, unlicensed spectrum, and new shared spectrum options.In the wireless communication networks space, some of the critical communication applications such as public safety and military require ultra-fast and reliable communication. The network disruption by minutes, seconds, or even milliseconds, can have huge consequences for business operations. The need for fast and reliable communication is therefore paramount for critical communication applications. To overcome the network issues and match up to the critical communication requirements, communication network infrastructure providers are working on developing advanced radio technology called as cognitive radio (CR). In brief, this research study highlights the following points:Overview and technical details of the cognitive radioCR technology evolution, development statusKey CR simulatorsIntellectual property (IP) landscapeKey market participants Application segments

