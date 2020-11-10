Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Automotive Mirror Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the years, the level of demand for automotive mirrors has increased due to increase in vehicle production, changes in the government policies, and rising customer's concern towards their safety and comfortability. Automotive mirrors are used by original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and the aftermarket for a variety of vehicles such as passenger car and commercial vehicle and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%. The major growth drivers for this market are the increase in vehicle production and increasing content of electronic technology in vehicles.



The automotive mirror manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in automotive mirror market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the automotive mirror market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, seven companies such as Magna, Samvardhana Motherson, Gentex, Ficosa, Murakami Kaimeido, ICHIKOH, and Konview were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for automotive mirror. The seven profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and the aftermarket market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. Magna Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Magna Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: Magna Company Statistics

3.2: Automotive Mirror Business Overview

3.2.1: Automotive Mirror Business Segment

3.2.2: Global Automotive Mirror Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: Automotive Mirror Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global Automotive Mirror Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. Samvardhana Motherson Profile



5. Gentex Profile



6. Ficosa Profile



7. Murakami Kaimeido Profile



8. ICHIKOH Profile



9. Konview Profile



