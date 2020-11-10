Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Programmable Semiconductor Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This technology and innovation report offers insights on the market segmentation of core programmable semiconductor technologies.



The scope of this research service focuses mainly on the growth opportunities of GPUs, FPGAs, MPUs and AI Accelerators, their market analysis, stakeholder ecosystem, application heat-map and companies that have excelled in creating a niche for themselves in the programmable semiconductor market.



After memory, programmable semiconductors are considered as the major revenue grabber in semiconductors.



The key technologies under programmable semiconductors are graphical processing units (GPUs), field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), microprocessing units (MPUs) and artificial intelligence accelerators (AI Accelerators) which are currently garnering global attention as they cater to hundreds of applications across a broad spectrum of industries. GPUs are key to high speed image and video processing in sectors such as gaming and graphic art making it a vital entity in present day computers and smartphones.



FPGAs offer reprogrammable features which offer high data acceleration for intensive data processing that can be leveraged in areas such as datacenters. MPUs are increasingly becoming prominent in embedded applications owing to their high processing capabilities within small footprint. AI accelerators are the emerging segment in programmable semiconductors which is garnering global attention owing to its features to integrate with internet-of-things (IoT), smart devices, industry 4.0 and Big Data.



This report covers various compound technologies and includes the following modules:

Technology landscape

Applications assessment

Factors influencing development and adoption - Key drivers and challenges

Global trends and innovation indicators

Market Insight

Stakeholder Initiatives and Innovation profiles

Breadth of applications impacted

Technology and application roadmaps showing the future prospects

Strategic insights about market and emerging trends

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative

1.2 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Programmable Semiconductor Solutions

1.3 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Research Methodology



2.0 Executive Summary

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Key Research Findings



3.0 Programming Semiconductors - Technology Landscape

3.1 Technology Significance of Programmable Semiconductors in Today's Electronics Industry

3.2 Assessment of Opportunities in Programmable Semiconductors



4.0 Graphic Processing Units (GPUs)

4.1 Rising Demand from PC and Gaming Industry is Major Driver for Growth of GPU

4.2 Cloud Gaming and AI & ML Workloads Driving Adoption of GPU

4.3 Media, Retail and Research are Key Application Areas for GPU

4.4 Demand Side Analysis: GPU Technology Developers Shaping Future for Medical Research



5.0 Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

5.1 Consumer Electronics and Automotive Sector are Propelling the Growth of FPGAs

5.2 Cloudification and Smarter Devices Poised to Drive Adoption of FPGAs

5.3 Datacenter, Communication and Healthcare are Key Applications for FPGAs

5.4 Demand Side Analysis: FPGA Demand Scenario Witnessing Change Post COVID-19 Outbreak



6.0 Microprocessing Units (MPUs)

6.1 MPU is a Key Growth Enabler in Semiconductor Industry

6.2 CPUs and Cellphone MPUs are the Major Stakeholders of MPU Market

6.3 MPU Stakeholder Ecosystem is Dominated by Intel and Embedded MPU Players

6.4 Media, Defence and Surveillance are Key Applications for MPU

6.5 MPUs are Prominent in Automotive, Manufacturing and Networking Sectors



7.0 AI Accelerators

7.1 Growth of AI Accelerators is Driven by Advancements in Deep Learning, IoT and Edge Computing

7.2 Enhanced Computational Ability is Propelling the Market Revenue of AI Accelerator Chips

7.4 Disruptive Chipset Architecture Poised to Gain Attention of OEMs and Venture Capitalists



8.0 Companies to Action

8.1 Xilinx Inc.

8.2 NVIDIA Corp., US

8.3 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation., US

8.4 Syntiant Corp Inc., US

8.5 Kneron Inc., US



9.0 Growth opportunities

9.1 Emerging Trends in Gaming and Entertainment Industry Poised to Dominate Growth for GPU Engines in the Medium Term

9.2 Cashier-less Retail Provide Niche Opportunity for GPUs

9.3 Datacenter and Communication Market Poised to Trigger Demand for FPGAs in the Near Term

9.4 Aerospace, Defense, and Space Provide Niche Opportunity for Programmable Semiconductor Solutions



10.0 Industry Contacts

10.1 Key Contacts



11.0 Next Steps



