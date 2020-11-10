BEAM-201, an Off the Shelf Allogeneic CD7-Targeting CAR-T, Named as Development Candidate for Treatment of T-ALL; First Cell Therapy Featuring Four Simultaneous Genetic Edits; Demonstrates 96-99% On-target Editing and In Vivo Proof of Concept of Tumor Clearance
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today reported pipeline updates, recent business highlights and third quarter 2020 financial results.
“2020 has been a year of significant progress for Beam,” said John Evans, chief executive officer of Beam. “Since the start of the year, we’ve named three development candidates from our portfolio, now including BEAM-201, our multiplex editing program for the treatment of T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. We are also pleased to report that we’re on track to submit our first IND in the second half of 2021, with BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease. The continued advancement of our pipeline is a testament to both the strength and breadth of our base editing platform and our exceptional team. Combined with the capital we’ve added to our balance sheet, we are well positioned to continue our strategy of advancing multiple programs to the clinic in parallel, in the hope of providing much-needed new treatment options for patients with serious diseases.”
Base Editing Progress
Upcoming Base Editing Data Presentations
Beam will also report data during an oral presentation at AASLD from its Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1) program. Details of the presentation are as follows:
Recent Business Highlights
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through the use of base editing. Beam’s proprietary base editors create precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases. For more information, visit www.beamtx.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to: the expected timing of filing investigational new drug applications; our ability to advance programs to the clinic; the sufficiency of our cash position; expected presentations at upcoming conferences; and the therapeutic applications and potential of our technology, including our ability to develop precision genetic medicines for patients through base editing. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize our product candidates, which may take longer or cost more than planned; our ability to raise additional funding, which may not be available; our ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for our product candidates; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; that preclinical testing of our product candidates and preliminary or interim data from preclinical and clinical trials may not be predictive of the results or success of ongoing or later clinical trials; that enrollment of our clinical trials may take longer than expected; that our product candidates may experience manufacturing or supply interruptions or failures; risks related to competitive products; and the other risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements (except as otherwise noted) speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|(in thousands)
|September 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
|$
|202,220
|$
|91,848
|Total assets
|278,273
|156,099
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock
|—
|302,049
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|200,071
|(201,104
|)
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|License revenue
|$
|6
|$
|6
|$
|18
|$
|12
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|29,825
|12,543
|70,728
|34,402
|General and administrative
|7,502
|5,487
|21,251
|14,393
|Total operating expenses
|37,327
|18,030
|91,979
|48,795
|Loss from operations
|(37,321
|)
|(18,024
|)
|(91,961
|)
|(48,783
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|2,700
|(1,600
|)
|(8,700
|)
|(3,600
|)
|Interest and other income (expense), net
|169
|619
|1,533
|1,907
|Total other income (expense)
|2,869
|(981
|)
|(7,167
|)
|(1,693
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(34,452
|)
|$
|(19,005
|)
|$
|(99,128
|)
|$
|(50,476
|)
|Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value, including dividends on preferred stock
|—
|(3,262
|)
|(1,277
|)
|(9,451
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(34,452
|)
|$
|(22,267
|)
|$
|(100,405
|)
|$
|(59,927
|)
|Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(3.31
|)
|$
|(2.31
|)
|$
|(9.58
|)
|Weighted-average common shares used in net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|50,087,747
|6,717,792
|43,438,919
|6,254,069
