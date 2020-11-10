New York, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT and High-speed Digital Electronics Powering the Global Oscilloscopes Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983634/?utm_source=GNW

The waveform is then analyzed for various characteristics, such as amplitude, frequency, rise-time, and noise, among others.



Due to several measurement advantages such as higher bandwidth processing capability, storage, and flexibility in waveform processing, digital oscilloscopes have almost replaced the analog oscilloscopes.This study provides an in-depth view of the market dynamics influencing and challenging market growth.



It also analyzes the market segments through frequency bandwidth, channel count, applications, verticals, form-factor, and region.Despite the fact that they have been used for decades, oscilloscopes continue to play an integral part in the development of emerging technologies, such as 5G, high-speed digital interfaces, autonomous driving, and electric vehicles, thanks to the continuous research and development (R&D) investments by market participants to upgrade the capabilities of these instruments. As digital transformation, IoT, Industry 4.0, and other Mega Trends proliferate the usage of connected and electronic devices across all verticals, the demand for oscilloscopes will grow as well. However, there are several challenges that weigh down the growth, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, this study is focused on assessing the market and growth potential of the oscilloscopes market by factoring in various dynamics that influence the market in the short, mid, and long terms. This study also focuses on key growth opportunities that market participants must consider to strategize their operations. Leveraging on strong relationships with participants in the test and measurement market, in combination with desk research and market expertise accumulated in the last 20 years by tracking and monitoring this space, the analyst has developed a detailed study of the oscilloscopes market. The key end users of oscilloscopes are from communications, computing and semiconductors, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, industrial electronics, the automotive industry, education, and others (healthcare, energy, heavy process industries, and hobbyists). The regions covered by this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

