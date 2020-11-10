Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epinephrine Auto-Injector Market by Age group, Dosage, by End-user, and Geography - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Epinephrine auto-injector is a medical tool used to treat anaphylaxis by administering doses of epinephrine or adrenaline. These portable devices contain a fixed dose of epinephrine and a needle that is spring-loaded that helps in delivering the medicine to the patients that suffer from anaphylaxis or severe allergic reactions. These injections are commonly used to treat life-threatening allergies caused by insect bites, medications, or stings.
The major factors contributing to the growth of the epinephrine auto-injector market include growing the incidence of allergies, rising awareness regarding allergies, technological advancements in R&D activities such as chlorofluorocarbon-free epinephrine auto-injector inhalers using hydrofluoroalkane propellants, and high demand for auto-injectors rather than traditional devices such as standard syringes. Regulatory hurdles and high costs, however, limit the market's growth.
A growing number of patient-assistance initiatives and creative product innovations by key vendors offer multiple opportunities for business growth over the forecast period.
North America dominates the market share of the epinephrine auto-injectors. This sector is flourishing in this region due to the adoption of costlier auto-injectors over the conventional injecting techniques and due to the improved healthcare infrastructure. Whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in the number of various allergies amongst people and rising awareness regarding the auto-injectors among the end-users. Here rapid growth is seen in countries like China and India.
The major players that are operating in the Epinephrine auto-injector market are Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, ALK-Abell A/S, Antares Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Impax Laboratories, Inc., Mylan N.V., Kaleo, Inc., and Lincoln Medical Centre Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Industry Overview
2.2. Industry Trends
3. Market Snapshot
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Market Outlook
3.2.1. PEST Analysis
3.2.2. Porter Five Forces
3.3. Related Markets
4. Market characteristics
4.1. Market Evolution
4.2. Market Trends and Impact
4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market
4.4. Regulatory Impact
4.5. Market Offerings
4.6. Market Segmentation
4.7. Market Dynamics
4.7.1. Drivers
4.7.2. Restraints
4.7.3. Opportunities
4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis
5. End-User: Market Size & Analysis
5.1. Overview
5.2. Hospitals
5.3. Clinics
5.4. Home Based
5.5. Others
6. Dosage: Market Size & Analysis
6.1. Overview
6.2. 0.15 mg
6.3. 0.3 mg
6.4. Others
7. Age Group: Market Size & Analysis
7.1. Overview
7.2. 0-4 Years
7.3. 5-14 Years
7.4. 15-24 Years
7.5. 25-49 Years
7.6. 50-64 Years
7.7. Above 65 Years
8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
8.1. Overview
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.5. Rest of the World
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis
9.2. Market Developments
9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
9.2.2. Product Launches and execution
10. Vendor Profiles
10.1. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
10.1.1. Overview
10.1.2. Product Offerings
10.1.3. Geographic Revenue
10.1.4. Business Units
10.1.5. Developments
10.1.6. Business Strategy
10.2. Alk-Abell A/S
10.3. Impax Laboratories, Inc.
10.4. Lincoln Medical Centre Ltd.
10.5. Mylan N.V.
10.6. Antares Pharma
10.7. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
10.8. Pfizer Inc.
10.9. Kaleo, Inc.
10.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
11. Companies to Watch
11.1. Antares Pharma Inc.
11.1.1. Overview
11.1.2. Market
11.1.3. Business Strategy
11.2. Analyst Opinion
