Epinephrine auto-injector is a medical tool used to treat anaphylaxis by administering doses of epinephrine or adrenaline. These portable devices contain a fixed dose of epinephrine and a needle that is spring-loaded that helps in delivering the medicine to the patients that suffer from anaphylaxis or severe allergic reactions. These injections are commonly used to treat life-threatening allergies caused by insect bites, medications, or stings.



The major factors contributing to the growth of the epinephrine auto-injector market include growing the incidence of allergies, rising awareness regarding allergies, technological advancements in R&D activities such as chlorofluorocarbon-free epinephrine auto-injector inhalers using hydrofluoroalkane propellants, and high demand for auto-injectors rather than traditional devices such as standard syringes. Regulatory hurdles and high costs, however, limit the market's growth.



A growing number of patient-assistance initiatives and creative product innovations by key vendors offer multiple opportunities for business growth over the forecast period.



North America dominates the market share of the epinephrine auto-injectors. This sector is flourishing in this region due to the adoption of costlier auto-injectors over the conventional injecting techniques and due to the improved healthcare infrastructure. Whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in the number of various allergies amongst people and rising awareness regarding the auto-injectors among the end-users. Here rapid growth is seen in countries like China and India.



The major players that are operating in the Epinephrine auto-injector market are Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, ALK-Abell A/S, Antares Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Impax Laboratories, Inc., Mylan N.V., Kaleo, Inc., and Lincoln Medical Centre Ltd.



Major Takeaways from the report:

The study offers a detailed macro-level view of the global epinephrine auto-injector market with existing developments and potential projections to elucidate imminent pockets of investment.

The study offers information on current as well as the upcoming trends in the global auto-injector epinephrine market from 2020 to 2026, which helps in assessing the prevailing opportunities.

This report also provides a detailed analysis of factors that restricts and drives the growth of the epinephrine auto-injector market.

Identification of the key factors that are responsible for changing the market scenario, increase in opportunities, and the identification of the major players that are capable of influencing the market on a regional and global level have been provided in this report.

The major market players operating in this market have been profiled in this report, and their key strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the epinephrine auto-injector market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. PEST Analysis

3.2.2. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

4.4. Regulatory Impact

4.5. Market Offerings

4.6. Market Segmentation

4.7. Market Dynamics

4.7.1. Drivers

4.7.2. Restraints

4.7.3. Opportunities

4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. End-User: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hospitals

5.3. Clinics

5.4. Home Based

5.5. Others



6. Dosage: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. 0.15 mg

6.3. 0.3 mg

6.4. Others



7. Age Group: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. 0-4 Years

7.3. 5-14 Years

7.4. 15-24 Years

7.5. 25-49 Years

7.6. 50-64 Years

7.7. Above 65 Years



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Product Offerings

10.1.3. Geographic Revenue

10.1.4. Business Units

10.1.5. Developments

10.1.6. Business Strategy

10.2. Alk-Abell A/S

10.3. Impax Laboratories, Inc.

10.4. Lincoln Medical Centre Ltd.

10.5. Mylan N.V.

10.6. Antares Pharma

10.7. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

10.8. Pfizer Inc.

10.9. Kaleo, Inc.

10.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



11. Companies to Watch

11.1. Antares Pharma Inc.

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Market

11.1.3. Business Strategy

11.2. Analyst Opinion



