In the 2020-2026 forecast period, the global electrosurgery market experiences a significant CAGR of 6.8% percent



This market growth can be due to technical advancements in electrosurgical instruments, as well as increasing medical, plastic, and cosmetic surgery.



Electrosurgery devices use high-frequency electrical energy for cutting the bodies with utmost precision, lowest tissue damage, and oxygen sacrifice during an operation. It is used to generate electrical electrosurgery generators with a high-frequency electric current. Electrosurgical techniques are used in a lot of medical areas such as gynecology, urology, neurology, gastroenterology, abdominal surgery, overall operation, and others.



Key developments in this market



In May 2019, during Digestive Disease Week 2019, Olympus announced the release and approval of the ESG-150 Electrosurgery Generator (ESG-150). The ESG-150 electrosurgery generator provides steady output control, which automatically delivers the smallest efficient adapted energy production, allowing doctors to achieve good results in traditional GI and endoscopic pulmonary procedures. The introduction of a product has extended the company's product range and increased its market share.



In May 2018, Olympus announced the launch as well as the confirmation of the ESG-300 Electrosurgery Generator. Olympus' ESG-300 is a recent batch of electrosurgical systems designed exclusively for GI and pulmonary applications and includes all the methods and environments expected by physicians performing sophisticated medicinal procedures, many of which may include argon plasma coagulation (APC). The introduction of a product has extended the company's product range and increased its market share.



Competitor Analysis



This market is highly fragmented, and the key players have implemented various strategies such as agreements, new product launches, joint ventures, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and others to expand their reach in the industry. This report consists of market shares of the epigenetics diagnostic market for Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, and South America.

Key Players in this market



A few major players in the global electrosurgery market are CONMED Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Bovie Medical Corporation, and BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG among others.



Market Drivers

The major driving force for the growth of this market is technological advancements.

A growing number of cosmetic, medical, and plastic surgery are fuelling the demand for this market.

Improved availability for minimally invasive surgery improves business growth.

A subsequent increase in ambulatory surgery facilities is contributing to the growth of this market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. PEST Analysis

3.2.2. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market Characteristics

4.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

4.4. Regulatory Impact

4.5. Market Offerings

4.6. Market Segmentation

4.7. Market Dynamics

4.7.1. Drivers

4.7.2. Restraints

4.7.3. Opportunities

4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. End User: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hospital, Clinics, & Ablation Centers

5.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.4. Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes



6. Product of Surgery: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. General Surgery

6.3. Gynecological Surgery

6.4. Urologic Surgery

6.5. Orthopedic Surgery

6.6. Cardiovascular Surgery

6.7. Cosmetic Surgery

6.8. Neurosurgery

6.9. Other Surgeries



7. Product: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Electrosurgical Generators

7.3. Electrosurgical Instruments

7.3.1. Bipolar Electrosurgical Instruments

7.3.1.1. Advanced Vessel Sealing Instruments

7.3.1.2. Bipolar Forceps

7.3.2. Monopolar Electrosurgical Instruments

7.3.2.1. Electrosurgical Pencils

7.3.2.2. Electrosurgical Electrodes

7.3.2.3. Suction Coagulators

7.3.2.4. Monopolar Forceps

7.4. Electrosurgical Accessories

7.4.1. Patient Return Electrodes

7.4.2. Cords, Cables, and Adapters

7.4.3. Others (Foot Switches, Carts, and Tip Cleaners)

7.5. Argon and Smoke Management Systems



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Overview

10.2. Product Offerings

10.3. Geographic Revenue

10.4. Business Units

10.5. Developments

10.6. Business Strategy

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

Ethicon, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen

Apyx Medical Corporation

Boston Scientific

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

11. Companies to Watch

11.1. Overview

11.2. Market

11.3. Business Strategy

Bowa-Electronic Gmbh & Co. Kg

Coopersurgical, Inc.

Kirwan Surgical Products Llc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Utah Medical Products, Inc

Encision Inc

Meyer-Haake Gmbh

Surgical Holdings

I. C. Medical, Inc



