OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 10 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 13.40 P.M. EET, INSIDE INFORMATION





Oma Savings Bank Plc has started negotiations to merge two Savings Banks into its business

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) has started negotiations to merge Eurajoen and Mietoinen Savings Banks into Oma Savings Bank. The decisions to merge will be made in the Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank and in the Board of Trustees of Eurajoen and Mietoinen Savings Banks in early 2021. Possible unification would take place in the second half of 2021, when Eurajoen and Mietoinen Savings Banks would transfer over their businesses to Oma Savings Bank and continue as regional Savings Bank Foundations to promote for thrifty and economical education.

CEO Pasi Sydänlammi:

“The unification would bring a continuation to OmaSp’s excellent growth story, and further strengthen the bank’s profit-making ability. The planned merger will increase the bank’s business volumes essentially and expand our service network. The customer base in Eurajoen Savings Bank is concentrated in Satakunta region, especially in Pori and Rauma areas, and Mietoinen Savings Bank operates in the region Varsinais-Suomi mainly in Turku economic area. The customers of both banks will continue to be customers in familiar branches, and the personnel of the banks will move as old employees to OmaSp.”

When completed, the business transfers would increase the balance sheet of Oma Savings Bank by approximately EUR 400 million and increase the number of private and corporate customers by about 20,000. The combined operating profit of the banks for 2019 was approximately EUR 37 million for 2019, of which OmaSp accounts for EUR 32.7 million.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, puh +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi



OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.