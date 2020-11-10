New York, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Increasing Complexity of Repairs due to Enhanced Technology Features to Sustain the North American Collision Repair Equipment Market, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983624/?utm_source=GNW





Increase in the complexity of repair will lead to a demand for high-priced and technologically advanced equipment.This trend is expected to have a positive impact on revenues.



Despite the favorable push from factors such as VIO and miles traveled, the collision repair equipment market is still predicted to experience only slower growth due to a reduction in the overall collision rates primarily resulting from the emergence of advance collision avoidance systems.Technical enhancements by OEMs in their vehicles such as the usage of alternate materials like advanced high strength steel (AHSS), ultra high strength steel (UHSS), aluminum, and carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) will increase the need for specialty repair equipment especially in the welding and measuring equipment categories, in the coming years. Further, the arrival of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) will also increase the complexity of the repair process. Thus, the need for technologically advanced repair equipment will gain significance. OEM approvals will play a key role moving forward in differentiating collision repair equipment manufacturers. They will also help equipment manufacturers in pricing their products better than the unapproved ones.

