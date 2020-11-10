Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by Component, Organization Size, Application (Clinical Trials, Learning, and Research), Vertical (Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, and Corporate), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Size Grew from USD 3.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 11.4 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.3% During the Forecast Period

Various factors such as the rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment, social distancing practices resulting in increased adoption of eLearning, and the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the increased need to test cognition at home are expected to drive the adoption of the cognitive assessment and training market. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the cognitive assessment and training market size based on component, organization size, application, vertical, and region.

With the growing focus on mental health and cognitive assessment and training solutions to be leveraged virtually, the market is witnessing significant growth. Various factors, such as the rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment, social distancing practices resulting in increased adoption of eLearning, and the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the increased need to test cognition at home, are expected to drive the adoption of the cognitive assessment and training market.



The growing need for technological advancements in the healthcare industry during COVID-19, the rising demand for improved brain and mental fitness, and the increasing need for remote patient care in the COVID-19 pandemic scenario would provide opportunities for market growth. However, the market faces restraints, such as time constraints in developing clinically validated brain training solutions and negative publicity in media of brain training efficiency.



The high dependency on traditional assessment methods and the lack of awareness of brain fitness among the current population are the key challenges in the adoption of cognitive assessment and training solutions and services.

