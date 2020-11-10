WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMS LINQ INC (LINQ), provider of the only fully-integrated platform of administrative software solutions for K-12 departments, districts and states, announced its merger with TITAN School Solutions (TITAN), a California-based school nutrition management software provider. The merger brings together first-rate solutions that embolden schools to streamline the management of their child nutrition programs.

Bradley Blankenship founded and served as President for TITAN since 2015. He partnered TITAN with Cie, a venture studio focused on accelerating growth, in 2017 and has now taken the role of President of the TITAN business unit and LINQ Nutrition. In this role, Blankenship will focus on further developing both product lines to enhance the management efficiencies of school district meal programs.

"TITAN has grown rapidly into an industry-leading, cloud-based school nutrition management solution that was built to boost the efficiency of food service departments,” Blankenship said. “I’m thrilled that this partnership with LINQ will bring together teams that have over 130 years of combined industry experience. I look forward to working as a team to continue building and innovating the most powerful and user-friendly school nutrition management platform on the market.”

Krista Endsley, CEO of LINQ, said the two companies bring together dynamic solutions that will meet the needs of K-12 school districts for years to come.

“The merger of TITAN and LINQ makes sense for a number of reasons and was an easy decision to make. Both companies are driven by a commitment to deliver a leading-edge nutrition management solution for every K-12 school district in the U.S.,” Endsley said. “Over the past 30 years, we’ve worked hard to perfect our products at LINQ, and this partnership is an excellent opportunity to deliver K-12 school districts the innovative software solutions they need today and into the future.”

“We’re proud of how TITAN has improved the school nutrition industry and the innovation they bring to LINQ,” notes Anderee Berengian, CEO of Cie who has worked with TITAN the past three years in accelerating their growth. “I am confident the combined LINQ and TITAN teams will continue to bring innovation to education technology and create long-lasting industry improvement.”

The three-pronged partnership between TITAN, LINQ and Colyar Technology Solutions—a recent LINQ acquisition—will significantly benefit districts with a purpose-built and vertically integrated platform that traverses district, state, and federal program requirements. Customers will benefit from more efficiencies between districts and states while further streamlining child nutrition program operations.

LINQ serves more than 3000 districts and over 26,000 schools in 48 states. This acquisition also expands the company’s growing presence across the U.S.

About TITAN School Solutions:

Titan School Solutions is the school nutrition industry’s fastest growing software as a service (SaaS) provider, assisting schools across the U.S. and internationally with the only 100% cloud-based resources on the market for management and operations. Founded in 2015, the TITAN Team includes education technology veterans, who work together with schools to develop and deliver industry-leading, web-based management solutions.

About LINQ:

LINQ delivers the only platform of fully-integrated solutions to help K-12 school districts better manage their operations. The LINQ platform includes solutions for finance & human resources, nutrition management, digital payments, school and district websites, custom forms including student registration, and document management. LINQ has been serving the K-12 community for over 30 years.

About Cie

Cie is a venture studio that serves as an innovation lab and accelerator for new product and technology ventures, comprised of serial entrepreneurs who compress years of practical experience into the rapid development of startups. Leveraging the team’s strategic and operational expertise in technology, product development, brand building and customer acquisition, Cie consistently drives positive outcomes across a wide range of industries.

